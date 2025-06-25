El Paso native is the Warrior of the Month for the 459th Air Refueling Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Alexcia Givens | Technical Sgt. Tamara Wilfred, 459th Air Refueling Wing Equal Opportunity Office, is...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Alexcia Givens | Technical Sgt. Tamara Wilfred, 459th Air Refueling Wing Equal Opportunity Office, is the Warrior of the Month! In regard to her service, the Equal Opportunity Advisor says, "I love working as an Equal Opportunity practitioner because it allows me to be a catalyst for fairness and unlawful discrimination, giving every individual the chance to thrive in an environment where respect isn't just a value - it is a lived reality." see less | View Image Page

El Paso, Texas, native, Technical Sgt. Tamara Wilfred, is the Warrior of the Month for the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. In regard to her service, the Equal Opportunity Advisor says, "I love working as an Equal Opportunity practitioner because it allows me to be a catalyst for fairness and fight unlawful discrimination, giving every individual the chance to thrive in an environment where respect isn't just a value - it is a lived reality."



Wilfred is currently serving as an Equal Opportunity Advisor with 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Technical Sgt. Wilfred has served in the military for 11 years.