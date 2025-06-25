Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    El Paso native is the Warrior of the Month for the 459th Air Refueling Wing

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Wilfred 

    459th Air Refueling Wing

    El Paso, Texas, native, Technical Sgt. Tamara Wilfred, is the Warrior of the Month for the 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. In regard to her service, the Equal Opportunity Advisor says, "I love working as an Equal Opportunity practitioner because it allows me to be a catalyst for fairness and fight unlawful discrimination, giving every individual the chance to thrive in an environment where respect isn't just a value - it is a lived reality."

    Wilfred is currently serving as an Equal Opportunity Advisor with 459th Air Refueling Wing at Joint Base Andrews, Md. Technical Sgt. Wilfred has served in the military for 11 years.

