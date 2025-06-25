National Guard engineers build better communities with Innovative Readiness Training

Photo By Sgt. John Giltamag | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Williamson, right, with the 176th Engineer Company, 420th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Giltamag | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Zachary Williamson, right, with the 176th Engineer Company, 420th Chemical Battalion, 96th Troop Command, Washington National Guard, is instructing Soldiers in his unit about tongue and groove roof decking for the restroom facility at Charter Park, Orting, Wash, June 19, 2025. 176th Eng. Co. is partnering with the city of Orting through the Innovative Readiness Training program, a Department of Defense initiative that enables Soldiers to receive training and acquire new skills while providing valuable services to their local communities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Giltamag) see less | View Image Page

Members of the Washington Army National Guard are making huge improvements to a community park, while at the same time, receiving valuable training that can support both domestic and overseas missions.



“I believe this isn’t just a way to give back to our community—it’s a way for us to sharpen our skills,” said Spc. Pharez Telona, a plumber with the 176th Engineer Company. “This gives us hands-on experience, not only in our own specialty but also in others. I’ve learned a lot about carpentry, and that’s expanded my knowledge and abilities.”



In 2023, when the city of Orting needed help with construction projects in a newly developing park, the community of fewer than 9,000 residents—nestled in the shadow of Mt. Rainier—came together to find a creative solution. That solution came in the form of the Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program.



“Since the summer of 2023, we’ve been working closely with the 176th Engineer Company from the Washington Army National Guard to complete the paperwork for this,” said Michelle Alfiere, Orting’s activities and events coordinator. “The whole process was great—working with the unit and the Guard was a smooth and positive experience.”



The city’s project was selected and approved in 2023, allowing Guard members from the 176th Engineer Company to work at the park during their annual training—first in the summer of 2024 and again from June 16–27, 2025.



IRT is a unique Department of Defense program that provides real-world training for military units while offering lasting, tangible benefits to underserved communities across the United States. These missions focus on areas such as health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity.



“IRT is what allows us to be here. It starts with the city submitting a request, and that sets the process in motion, allowing funding to be allocated,” said Sgt. 1st Class Al Stockner, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the project.



For commanders, IRT projects offer realistic, mission-focused training that directly supports deployment readiness. For the soldiers involved, it’s also an opportunity to enhance technical skills and gain hands-on experience they wouldn’t normally get outside of a real-world setting.



“I worked on the Rogue River project a few years ago, and without these types of projects, it would be extremely difficult for us to train effectively,” said Stockner. “Soldiers learn the basics in their MOS training, but projects like this expose them to real conditions and improve their craft.”



Civil engineering missions under the IRT umbrella include both vertical and horizontal construction. Vertical construction focuses on structures like buildings, while horizontal work includes utilities, roadways, and even runway improvements. These projects also often incorporate HVAC, plumbing, and electrical systems, offering comprehensive training across multiple trades.



For the city of Orting, the project may look like a simple public restroom in a new park—but to the community, it represents something much more significant.



“This bathroom project is incredibly important,” said Mayor Josh Penner, who also serves as a Washington State Representative for the 31st District. “This entire area used to be what we called a ‘problem property’—a place with crime and drug activity. Now, it’s transforming into a new housing development and a park that will serve the community for years to come.”



Mayor Penner praised the National Guard and IRT program for their contributions.



“The Guard’s support through the IRT program has been tremendous,” he said. “I’m really impressed with their professionalism—not just in their work, but in meeting our timeline. Their attention to detail is second to none, and I’d love to see future collaborations.”



For the Guard members involved, the pride in their work goes beyond training.



“What we’re building isn’t just for us—it’s for our community,” said Telona. “It shows that we care.”