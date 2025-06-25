California Army Guard members reflect on LA federal protective mission

JOINT FORCES TRAINING BASE ALAMITOS, Calif. – For many California Army National Guard Soldiers on duty in the Los Angeles area as part of the federal protective mission securing federal buildings and property, the mission is one part of the National Guard’s ability to respond to emergency situations at home.

“We're here to make sure everybody stays safe,” said Spc. Carlos Vasquez, a combat medic with 1st Battalion, 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, California Army Guard. “As a National Guardsman I'm just here to protect the community and protect the people that I'm with.”

The mission marks the second time this year Vasquez and his unit have been called upon to respond in LA.

“I was activated earlier this year in January for the fire missions,” he said. “And it's kind of odd to be back down in LA so soon, but I don't mind.”

For Vasquez, the Guard’s mission at home is as important as the Guard’s primary mission – the combat mission.

“When I enlisted in the National Guard, yeah, they told us it was going to be civil support,” he said, adding that he enjoys being out supporting an “important mission.”

“I love being activated,” he said. “Making sure everything's safe, or making sure the civilians are safe, making sure we're safe.”

Others agreed.

“Our mission is to protect our communities,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Jessica Martinez, an emergency medical care noncommissioned officer with 1st Battalion, 184th Infantry Regiment, California Army Guard.

For Martinez, the protective mission gives her the opportunity to work with other units, allowing her to grow and strengthen her medical skills.

“I love the medical field. I really just enjoy being able to do that through the military,” she said, adding that she also enjoys serving her community.

“My favorite part about serving in the Guard is being able to give back to my community,” she said.

For U.S. Army Sgt. Nicolas Gallegos, assigned to 1st Bn., 143rd Fld. Arty. Regt., California Army Guard, the community interaction is a big part of the LA mission.

“We're on the line,” he said. “We're witnessing everything within like arms distance. I'd say that's the most engaging part of this mission.”

Much of that has been a positive experience, he said.

“We just got back from the federal building maybe two days ago now,” said Gallegos. “And we were met with a lot of warmth and positivity.”

Responding to the wildfires in LA earlier in the year, he said, helped strengthen ties within the local community.

“It was a lot of good rapport [that was] built,” he said, adding that being able to quickly respond was key to both LA missions and a hallmark of continual training.

“It's just to maintain a constant state of readiness and be ready to roll out at the drop of a hat, because that's what it's been. It's been at the drop of a hat,” said Gallegos. “Everything that's come down has been very short notice. Get your stuff, get in your vehicles, get out the gate.”

Some felt unsure about what to expect going into the mission.

“I think we all feel a little bit anxious,” said U.S. Army Pfc. Andrew Olivera, a computer/ detection systems repairer with the 578th Brigade Engineer Battalion, California Army Guard. “But at the same time, it's a good experience to be out here.”

Spc. Nadia Cano, a chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological specialist with the 149th Chemical Company, California Army Guard, had similar feelings.

“At first it was a little scary not knowing what I'm jumping into,” she said. “But being with my company gives me more ease, because I'm with leadership that I trust, and I could confide in.”

And that helps to focus on accomplishing the mission.

“As service members, we still have to be professional, we still have to accomplish the mission and that is to protect our fellow Californians,” said Martinez.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025 17:08 Story ID: 501611 Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, California Army Guard members reflect on LA federal protective mission, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.