BJACH Medic Answers Midnight Call: Staff Sgt. Helton Responds When Tornado Slams Hometown

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Jack Helton stands with his wife, Becca, and their children, Copelan, 2, and Haegan, 3, following his graduation from the U.S. Army recruiting school at Fort Knox, Kentucky, on June 12, 2025. U.S. Army courtesy photo by Teresa Sue Riley

LONDON, Ky. – For Staff Sgt. Jack Helton, a weekend at his parents’ house in London, Kentucky, was supposed to be a break from the demands of recruiting school at Fort Knox, just two hours away. Instead, an EF-4 tornado became a defining moment that tested the core of his character and reaffirmed his calling to serve — not just in uniform, but as a human being.



Born and raised in London, Helton graduated from North Laurel High School in 2018 and joined the Army shortly after. From the start, his motivation was clear — he wanted to become a medic and help people in their most vulnerable moments.



On May 16, Helton’s relaxing weekend at home quickly turned to a nightmare just after midnight when Pulaski and Laurel counties experienced winds exceeding 170 mph, destroying neighborhoods like Sunshine Hills and overwhelming local emergency services.



“I was on the phone with my wife and said, ‘I guess I’m going to go up there and see if anybody needs help,’” he recalled. “I couldn’t just sit still knowing people were going to be hurt.”



What followed was hours of chaotic, relentless triage alongside local ambulance crews and firefighters. Helton, a seasoned combat medic and operations noncommissioned officer from Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, worked through the night coordinating care, helping stabilize critically injured residents, and transporting dozens to area hospitals.



“It was pitch black except for the spotlights from the rescue teams,” he said. “We were triaging patients as fast as they were being carried out. At one point the ER was overwhelmed — we’d sent over 70 patients.”



Among the cases were gut-wrenching scenes: an elderly woman who secured a tourniquet on her own leg after a traumatic amputation, another had been eviscerated, and a steady stream of walking wounded stumbling out of the darkness — shoeless, bloodied, and in shock.



“The chaos — that’s where we thrive,” Helton said. “You train for mass casualty events, but nothing prepares you for seeing your own community in that condition.”



After the initial response, Helton returned home during Memorial Day weekend to support ongoing recovery efforts. He volunteered at a donation hub organized at the local airport, helping distribute water, tools, roofing supplies, clothing, and food to families who had lost everything.



“There were so many moments that made me believe God put me there for a reason,” he said. “You don’t forget that.”



Helton has spent the past six years assigned to the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk in Louisiana, first as a line medic with the 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division, and then at BJACH — including about a year as the NCOIC of the Ear, Eye, Nose and Throat clinic, and the remainder of his time in hospital operations.



Sgt. 1st Class John Martinez, who worked alongside Helton for two years in operations at BJACH, said he wasn’t surprised when he heard about Helton’s selfless actions.



“Staff Sgt. Helton epitomizes what it means to be a medic, a leader and a Soldier,” Martinez said. “Whether he’s on duty or not, you can always count on him to step up — for his teammates, his Family, or even a stranger in need.”



Capt. Christina Pierce, command surgeon liaison officer for the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, and Helton’s former company commander, echoed that praise.



“I had the privilege of working with Staff Sgt. Helton during his time at Fort Polk — both as his commander and during the Army Best Medic Competition hosted at JRTC and Fort Johnson in February 2023,” she said. “Not only is he a stellar Soldier and skilled medic, he’s cool and calm under pressure. Helton is just a good person all around, and I’m not surprised at all that he took the initiative to help his fellow man and serve his community with the gifts he has.”



Known as a team-first leader, Helton often placed the needs of the mission and his family above his own professional advancement. With limited time for civilian education or structured career development, he admitted his focus had been elsewhere.



“I focused so much on the work here, and then went home to be with my wife and kids — I didn’t leave time for myself,” he said. “Recruiting school gave me a chance to take the next step while continuing to serve.”



On June 12, Helton was promoted to staff sergeant, the same day he graduated from basic recruiting school. He is now bound for Oklahoma City, where he will serve as an Army medical recruiter. He’ll attend the Healthcare Recruiting Course and Advanced Leader Course in the coming year.



Though his next role will be behind a desk rather than behind a stretcher, Helton said his experience as a medic — and that weekend back home — will guide how he inspires future Soldiers.



“If your passion is helping people, there’s no better place to do that than the Army,” he said. “We take care of people when they need it most — in combat, in crisis, and in moments like this tornado.”



As Helton prepares for his next assignment, he reflects on the training, experiences, and sense of duty that have guided him — shaped by the Army values he’s committed to upholding both in uniform and in his community.



“Being in the Army gave me the training to respond,” he said. “But being from London — that’s what made it personal.”



Editor’s Note: Laurel County continues to rebuild after the devastating EF-4 tornado in May. A disaster recovery center remains open at the County Public Library.