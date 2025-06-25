NMLPDC Holds Change of Command

Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command held its Change of Command Ceremony in Clark Auditorium at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Jun. 12.

The ceremony was presided over by Rear Adm. Walter Bradford, Commander, Naval Medical Forces Development Command, Chief United States Navy Dental Corps.

“It’s been an honor to serve with Katie,” said Bradford. “She brought invocation in the training space and always had a can-do attitude towards her people and I cant wait to see what she accomplishes at her next port of call.”

Capt. Katherine Shobe, commanding officer Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command, was relived by Capt. James Corbett, who just finished his executive officer tour at Naval Health Clinic New England.

“One of the most important aspects of developing as a leader is self-awareness,” said Shobe. “That means staying curious, being open to feedback, and embracing the discomfort that often comes with learning. Stay humble, stay hungry, and keep showing up. Leadership is built one experience at a time.”

After Shobe gave her remarks and thanked the command, she read her orders followed by Corbett, who was presented his command pin by his wife.

“Ancora Imparo or I’m Still Learning,” said Corbett. “I know I have big shoes to fill but I look forward to continuing the great work here at NMLPDC.”

The ceremony concluded with the turnover of the office and a small reception at the United Services Organization Pavilion on Naval Support Activity Bethesda.

NMLPDC is the cornerstone of Navy Medicine's professional training and leadership development; maintaining collaborative relationships with more than 120 military and civilian higher learning institutions while annually supporting 4,500 Federal uniformed services, civilian, and allied foreign military service members.

