MCB Quantico’s Security Bn changes command, off going officer also retires

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Gerard W. VanderWaal retired and relinquished command of Security Battalion to Lt. Col. Denver M. Edick during a change of command ceremony at Lejeune Hall, MCB Quantico, June 26.



“I am especially grateful for all of the leaders who put the interest of others above their own,” said VanderWaal, who served 20 years. “It is because of exceptionally hard-working Marines, Sailors, and civilians, who go above and beyond every day that we accomplished our mission. It has been a humbling and inspiring privilege to serve them over the last two years.”



Under VanderWaal’s command, Security Bn. maintained installation-wide security operations, strengthened law enforcement coordination, and supported major events across MCB Quantico, demonstrating his active involvement in key engagements and commitment of mission readiness.



Edick, the oncoming officer for the ceremony, most recently served as the Provost Marshal for South Carolina installations: Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort and Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.



“I am incredibly humbled and honored to take command of Security Battalion,” said Edick. “My overarching priority will always be taking care of our Marines, Sailors, and civilian personnel—they are the ones who achieve mission success.”



For his retirement, instead of his family members receiving the traditional flowers and a parting gift, VanderWaal donated to the American Diabetes Foundation in the name of his wife, Billie Vanderwaal. In honor of this decision, Edick and his wife, Traci Edick, donated to the Semper

Fi and America’s Fund.

