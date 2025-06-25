Moody AFB addresses water issues during water plant upgrades

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Airmen from the 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron, in partnership with Lowndes County water specialists, swiftly responded to a water quality issue at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, late May to early June of 2025.



The issue arose during ongoing upgrades to Moody’s water plant’s electrical systems, when the installation temporarily switched to a newly connected water supply system. After the transition, changes in water color and odor were observed in a select few areas and were quickly addressed.



In response, Bioenvironmental Engineering specialists and civil engineers launched immediate testing across the installation. Samples were analyzed for chlorine levels, pH balance and potential bacterial concerns.

While most areas met safety standards, two showed low chlorine levels. Additional testing and precautionary health measures were taken at those specific sites.



“We’re the preventative side of medical response,” said Senior Airman Janet Jimenez, 23rd Operational Medical Readiness Squadron bioenvironmental engineering technician. “We took multiple samples, including upstream and downstream tests to see if any others were affected.”



With quick thinking by the Lowndes County water specialists, who work on base, a chlorine injection point system was rapidly set up, and water was tested and measured by the water and fuels systems maintenance Airmen throughout multiple points on base to ensure the levels are up to the more stringent Air Force standards.



“As the water comes here on base that [chlorine injection system] puts enough chlorine to reach each individual faucet,” said Tech. Sgt. Howard Gibbs, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron service contracts noncommissioned officer in charge. “The water was safe at that point, we just had to make sure that we were within specs for the Air Force and in compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency.”



The rapid coordination between Moody personnel and Lowndes County experts minimized potential risk and ensured safe drinking water across the base during the upgrades performed on the Moody water plant and after it came back online.



“The Airmen sprang to action, went out there and tested the water to ensure that the Airmen here, the families and the local community, since we’re all drinking the same water, were safe,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing Commander. “That’s getting out there and taking care of all of us, and it really represents the priorities that we set, ensuring the base is healthy across the board.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025 13:18 Story ID: 501601 Location: MOODY AFB, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody AFB addresses water issues during water plant upgrades, by SrA Leonid Soubbotine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.