Chalfont Named Director of NGCV CFT

Brig. Gen. Chad Chalfont gives remarks as the incoming director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team during a ceremony at the Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, Thursday, June 26. Chalfont relieved Col. Kevin Bradley, left, who departed to serve with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo)

Brig. Gen. Chad Chalfont has assumed duties as the director of the U.S. Army Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, Michigan. Chalfont formally assumed his new duties during a brief ceremony on June 26, 2025.



Chalfont concurrently serves as the Commandant of the Armor School at the Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning, Georgia. Chalfont relieves Col. Kevin Bradley, who is departing to serve with the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



“The NGCV CFT plays an important role representing the warfighter in the development and acquisition of future combat vehicles. I look forward to working with this team to continue to accelerate modernization and deliver the capabilities our Soldiers need to fight and win our future wars,” Chalfont said.



The NGCV CFT works with partner organizations across the Army, industry and academia to drive combat vehicle modernization to rapidly provide Soldiers with the most advanced combat platforms. The team’s lines of effort include the XM30 infantry fighting vehicle, the M1E3 Abrams tank, and integrating robotic capabilities in armored formations.



“The CFT’s success in driving the advancement in combat vehicles is a result of the great partnership that exist here in Detroit and the talented team here at the arsenal. It has been an honor to serve alongside the CFT’s Soldiers and civilians,” Bradley said.



The CFT is a component of Army Futures Command.