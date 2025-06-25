AFRL welcomes new command chief during change of responsibility ceremony

Photo By Ryan J Law | The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin as...... read more read more Photo By Ryan J Law | The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin as its new command chief during a change of responsibility ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 18, 2025. The outgoing command chief is Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, who served as command chief since July 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Ryan Law) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) — The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) welcomed Chief Master Sgt. Timothey Hodgin as its new command chief during a change of responsibility ceremony at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 18, 2025.



Brig. Gen. Jason Bartolomei, AFRL commander and Department of the Air Force technology executive officer, presided over the ceremony. Hodgin will assist the commander in implementing a $3 billion science, technology and innovation enterprise, as well as a $3 billion external research and development program.



“This is a historical day,” Bartolomei said. “The chiefs and I were talking, and we believe today marks the first change of responsibility for our command chief in AFRL’s history. We're making history together — which we've been doing for about 30 years now. AFRL keeps making history, and today is just another example of that.”



AFRL functions as the Department of the Air Force’s primary scientific research and development center, spearheading efforts to discover, develop and integrate cost-effective warfighting technologies that enhance capabilities across air, space and cyberspace domains.



As command chief, Hodgin is the senior enlisted leader and principal adviser to the AFRL commander. He will provide guidance on matters related to the readiness, training, professional development and effective employment of the laboratory’s apporximately 6,500 military and civilian personnel worldwide. This workforce includes staff across AFRL’s technology and functional directorates, the 711th Human Performance Wing and AFWERX.



“I want to thank you, Brig. Gen. Bartolomei, for trusting me with this amazing responsibility.” Hodgin said. “Sir, I look forward to working together with you to win the future — again and again and again. We have no other choice. Our nation needs us to succeed.”



Hodgin previously served as command chief for the 36th Wing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where he advised the wing commander on issues affecting the health, welfare, morale, training and professional development of more than 8,000 military and civilian personnel.



He enlisted in the Air Force in August 1998 and has held multiple Air Force Specialty Codes, including electrical systems, systems administrator, sensor operator and intelligence analyst. As a sensor operator, Hodgin accumulated more than 1,500 combat flying hours and earned instructor and flight evaluator qualifications. He has served as a command team member at the squadron, group and wing levels, deploying in support of operations such as Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn, Enduring Freedom, Odyssey Dawn and Unified Protector.



Before his assignment in Guam, Hodgin was the command chief of the 62nd Airlift Wing at McChord Field, Washington, where he led approximately 7,000 military and civilian personnel in maintaining and operating 40 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft for the Air Force’s global strategic airlift mission.



“Carlos, thank you for all you've done for the Air Force Research Laboratory, for the Air Force at large and for your nation,” Hodgin said. “I humbly accept the responsibility of succeeding your wildly successful tenure as command chief, and I will work every day to build on the legacy that you and your predecessors passed to me.”



Hodgin succeeds Chief Master Sgt. Carlos Labrador, who served as AFRL's command chief since July 2023. During his tenure, Labrador significantly advanced enlisted leadership training, most notably by developing a new Air Force-level program for around 550 chief master sergeants. The two-month program combined executive education with an Agile Combat Employment field exercise and military airlift coordination.



In May 2025, Labrador also led the Air Force’s first Chief Initial Mission Command Training, providing over 500 newly selected chief master sergeants with critical hands-on leadership experience. He received the Air and Space Commendation Medal for his efforts.



“I am confident that AFRL will continue to win the future through scientific discovery and technological advancement,” Labrador said. “The world is counting on you as I move on to my next assignment. I'll carry with me the lessons I've learned here at AFRL.”



Labrador is moving on to serve as command chief of the Air Force Sustainment Center at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.