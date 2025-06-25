Let’s Look at the Noncommissioned Officer Logistics Program, an ALOG Staff Interview with LTC James D. Rockey

[This article was first published in Army Sustainment Professional Bulletin, which was then called Army Logistician, volume 3, number 2 (March–April 1971), page 33. The text, including any biographical note, is reproduced as faithfully as possible to enable searchability. To view any images and charts in the article, refer to the issue itself, available on DVIDS and the bulletin’s archives at asu.army.mil/alog/.]



Developing skilled enlisted logisticians to help expand the Army logistics system is a primary objective of the Noncommissioned Officer Logistics Program (NCOLP).



The NCOLP, conducted by the Chief of Personnel Operations in conjunction with the Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Department of the Army (DA), offers qualified noncommissioned officers in grades E-6 through E-9 developmental assignments in nearly 50 identified logistics military occupational specialty (MOS) fields.



Knowing of the wide Army interest in the program, Army Logistician interviewed Lieutenant Colonel James D. Rockey, Senior Enlisted Control Division, Office of Personnel Operations, DA, recently to get answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding the program.



Logistician — How often is the list of MOS fields revised?



Colonel Rockey — The MOS list is revised often to meet changes in logistics mission requirements.



Logistician — Does the Army have an NCO logistics program course?



Colonel Rockey — The Army conducts a nine-week resident NCO logistics course at Fort Lee, Virginia, four times a year. It is also available as a correspondence course.



Logistician — If an NCO is accepted as a program member, how can he get on a quota to attend this course?



Colonel Rockey — If he is stationed in an oversea theater, he may be scheduled by DA on a temporary duty basis en route to another assignment if this coincides with a class. If he is stationed in the continental United States, his command may obtain a quota for him in his present assignment or he may be scheduled for attendance while en route to his next assignment.



Logistician — What if an NCO has just received orders to Fort Knox, Kentucky, but his preference was Fort Ord, California. Why didn’t he get his preferred station?



Colonel Rockey — His preference was given careful consideration when his assignment was made, but there were no valid NCOLP requirements for his MOS and grade in his first or second areas of preference. He listed Fort Knox, Kentucky, as third choice and requirements did exist there. We try to assign personnel to one of their three stations of preference.



Logistician — An NCO’s primary MOS for the last six months has been 76Z5K. Today he received assignment instructions in his old PMOS 76T5K. Why?



Colonel Rockey —This is an example of the need to furnish only correct information. His Form 20 on file here will show his PMOS to be 76T5K. When an NCO verifies innaccurate information, we must assume that it is current and valid. Annual audit of records at an individual’s local personnel office is for his own benefit and should be done carefully.



Logistician — How can an NCO who did not do too well on last year’s MOS test and has another coming up soon get a test pamphlet so he can be sure he is studying the right material?



Colonel Rockey — Test pamphlets are not available from the OPO. Each station has a test control officer who can obtain the material for him. He should make every effort to improve his scores. A score under 100 in his PMOS places the NCOLP member on probation. If he does not get above 100 in his next test, he will be dropped from the program.



Logistician — An NCO has just received orders to a nonprogram position in Vietnam. Why wasn’t he assigned to a NCOLP slot?



Colonel Rockey — Nonprogram members in his MOS and grade are being returned involuntarily to Vietnam after a relatively short stay in the sustaining base. Members are being assigned to non-NCOLP positions to equalize short tours in oversea theaters between nonmembers and members of the program.



Logistician — Say an NCOLP member is assigned to an oversea non-NCOLP slot. His duty is not in his MOS. Will you direct the command to put him in an NCOLP position in his PMOS?



Colonel Rockey — No, it is not DA policy to tell major commanders how they will use personnel assigned to them. Program members will not be assigned to nonprogram positions except when necessary.

Noncommissioned officers interested in obtaining more information about this program can find additional details in chapter 13, AR 614-200.

