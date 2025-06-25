Missouri Airmen Provide Airlift in Central American Exercise

The 139th Airlift Wing completed its first-ever support of CENTAM GUARDIAN 2025, a multinational exercise hosted by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and the Guatemalan Ministry of Defense from May 12–23, 2025. The exercise focused on improving collective response capabilities to global security threats, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises.



The 139th played a critical role in the exercise, providing both cargo movement and aeromedical evacuation support. During the first phase of the mission, the 139th transported over 13,000 pounds of ammunition and an additional 5,000 pounds of food in support of ground operations, according to Capt. Riley Coats, chief of current operations for the 139th Operations Support Squadron, who flew in the exercise. Aircrew and support personnel also moved 13,000 pounds of equipment and seven personnel for U.S. Navy Special Boat Team 22.



In the second phase, the focus shifted to the delivery of aeromedical equipment, shelters, and medical personnel for the U.S. Army. These resources supported a large-scale mass casualty training event designed to simulate high-pressure emergency response in a multinational setting.



The 139th deployed two aircraft, four aircrews, maintenance personnel, and overhead staff to support the operation. As the only flying Air National Guard unit participating in the exercise, the wing’s presence was essential to the success of the airlift and aeromedical missions.



139th Airmen operated across several countries, including Trinidad and Tobago, Honduras, and Guatemala. The mission was distinct in its emphasis on nation-to-nation training and humanitarian readiness, offering valuable experience in international operations.



Participation in CENTAM GUARDIAN 2025 reinforced the 139th Airlift Wing’s capability to deliver rapid, flexible support across diverse mission sets. The operation also highlighted the unit’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and contributing to regional stability. With the success of this year’s mission, the 139th is positioned to continue its involvement in future iterations of the exercise.

