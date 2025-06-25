Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign

    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton | A team of El Salvador Primera Brigada Aérea members accomplish a tactical combat...... read more read more

    ILOPANGO, EL SALVADOR

    06.20.2025

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    Air Forces Southern

    More than 50 international forces trained to provide care under fire during a Tactical Combat Casualty Care exercise in Ilopango, El Salvador, June 17-20.

    The training, part of the ongoing AMISTAD campaign, brought together U.S. and Salvadoran medical personnel to build readiness and enhance cooperation in resource-limited environments across Central and South America.

    U.S. Air Force Airmen demonstrated lifesaving procedures for providing care in combat conditions to El Salvador’s Primera Brigada Aérea. Salvadoran participants practiced applying tourniquets, dressing wounds, carrying litters, and performing tactical movements to treat casualties under fire.

    “They did very well,” said Senior Airman Marissa Poindexter, a medical technician with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron. “Being able to perform cricothyrotomies, needle decompressions, and administer correct medication dosages after only a week of training is impressive. They were very invested.”

    The training culminated in a simulated convoy attack where Salvadoran forces responded to casualties under simulated gunfire. Teams moved patients to safety, applied care, and prepared them for aeromedical evacuation.

    “They quickly identified, treated, and moved their patients to the extraction site without issue,” said Capt. Sam Hendricks, a critical care nurse with the 944th Aeromedical Staging Squadron.

    Teams carried the wounded to a nearby landing zone, where Salvadoran pilots arrived in a Bell 412 helicopter to evacuate select patients to the Central Military Hospital for further treatment.

    Poindexter noted that while the language barrier presented challenges, the enthusiasm and willingness of Salvadoran forces overcame them.

    “Their eagerness to step up and participate made all the difference,” she said.

    The exercise enhanced participants’ ability to respond to real-world emergencies in austere, expeditionary environments.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 13:27
    Story ID: 501590
    Location: ILOPANGO, SV
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign
    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign
    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign
    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign
    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign
    US Air Force, Salvadoran forces train in simulated combat environment during AMISTAD campaign

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Forces Southern
    USSOUTHCOM
    El Salvador
    AFSOUTH
    AMISTAD
    AMISTAD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download