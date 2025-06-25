Summer Mega Career Fair draws thousands to The Great Place

Photo By Janecze Wright | Attendees look at booths of potential employers during the Summer 2025 Mega Career...... read more read more Photo By Janecze Wright | Attendees look at booths of potential employers during the Summer 2025 Mega Career Fair June 17, 2025 at the Lone star Conference Center on Fort Hood. (U.S. Army photo by Janecze Wright, Fort Hood Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Summer 2025 Mega Career Fair bustled with employers, transitioning service members and community members looking for new career opportunities June 17 at the Lone Star Conference Center.



Organized by the Fort Hood Transition Assistance Program, the event brings local, state, national and international employers to the installation to connect with active-duty members, civilians and veterans continuing their professional careers post military, or seeking new career paths.



Rooms swelled with job seekers meeting with nearly 200 employers. Foot traffic was heavier than usual thanks to the support of the Texas National Guard, who transported Soldiers from Austin, Corpus Christi and San Antonio to the event, increasing the number of attendees, said Jerry Hernandez, marketing manager for the Fort Hood TAP. According to him, over 3,000 attended.



When asked about the appeal of employing service members, Hernandez and other employers shared some of the same sentiments.



“Most of the (employers) are veterans themselves, so they know (Soldiers’) work ethics — they follow the rules, they show up for work and (employers) know what they bring to the fight,” Hernandez said. “The character, job ethics … so they know what they’re getting.”



Kelvin Bryant, a police officer with Austin Police Department, explained the diversity of military service transitions well into law enforcement.



“Soldiers — they’ve dealt with many different people from all different backgrounds,” he said. “They’ve dealt with different situations and maintain their coolness under stress. They’ve worked with fellow Soldiers from all over the country, all around the world. That’s what we look for.”



Kyle Crump, CEO of the company Close The Gap and 31-year military veteran, agreed.



“When you come into the military, you’re not coming in for the pay, you’re coming in to serve,” he said. “These Soldiers coming out, they’re the best kept secret because they know what it is to show up on time, do the job and be successful.”



Soldiers like Spc. Darren Hippolyte, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat team, 1st Cavalry Division, are hoping to transfer the skills they gained in the military to fulfilling careers as civilians and appreciate the opportunity to connect with different employers.



“Meeting the recruiters or the people in person gives you a better idea of what the job is like. I think it’s a great opportunity to have,” Hippolyte said.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lequisha Stephens, 664th Ordnance Company, 553rd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Cav. Div., shared the same sentiments.



“It’s vital to have it now and have Soldiers participate so they can have a smoother transition and see what’s out there, versus getting out and being lost in the wind,” she said.



Staff Sgt. Amina House, 510th Combat Engineer Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade, attended on behalf of her Soldiers.



“One of the reasons I’m here today is because a lot of Soldiers I interact with in my unit, they’re getting out and I want to get the resources for those who are busy and can’t get the resources they need,” she said.



“A lot of times when Soldiers transition, it’s hard for them to figure out where to go next, and sometimes they just don’t know what path to take,” she continued. “So, when they have it here, and they can talk to different employers, it just helps a whole lot.”



Hernandez said bringing employers to Soldiers, and Soldiers to employers is a win-win for both entities, noting the event also helps to replenish the Army’s fighting force.



“They’re our recruiters, so when they get out the military, they can tell their friends back home, ‘This is what the Army did for me — they gave me a job, I had a career, I got out and they made sure I had another job,’” he concluded.



The next career fair is the “Red, White & You” hiring event from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Lone Star Conference Center, hosted by the state of Texas featuring Texas employers.



For more information on the Fort Hood TAP, visit home.army.mil/hood/units-tenants/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/Transition-Assistance-Program.