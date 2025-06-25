Fort Benning Military Police, Working Dog Detachments’ excellence recognized with Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award

Photo By Joey Rhodes II | Gen. Gary M. Brito, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command commanding general, poses...... read more read more Photo By Joey Rhodes II | Gen. Gary M. Brito, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command commanding general, poses with members of the 209th Military Police and the 904th Military Working Dog Detachments after presenting them the Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award for outstanding performance as a military police unit in 2024 June 20, 2025, in Derby Auditorium on Fort Benning, Georgia (U.S. Army photo by Joey Rhodes II) see less | View Image Page

FORT BENNING, Ga. – Fort Benning’s 209th Military Police Detachment and 904th Military Working Dog Detachment received the Brig. Gen. David H. Stem Award during a ceremony held on the installation, June 20, 2025.

The award is an annual U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command accolade recognizing the best Military Police units based on criteria including physical fitness, weapons qualifications, deployments, reenlistment rates, training, readiness, leadership, dog–handler proficiency, and community impact along with other readiness metrics.

“It’s an incredible honor to have earned the Stem Award,” said 1st Lt. Victor Hinojosa, the unit’s executive officer. “This recognition reflects the hard work, relentless dedication, and professionalism of every Soldier in our unit. Being named the top military police detachment is a testament to the standard we set and the impact we make every day.”

The 209th MP and 904th Military Working Dog Detachments achieved top-tier performance in the following key evaluation pillars: mission readiness, law enforcement proficiency, dog–handler team performance, Soldier development, unit cohesion, and community outreach.

General Gary M. Brito, TRADOC commanding general, and Sgt. Maj. Joel Zecca, TRADOC Provost Marshal, were in attendance for the ceremony, along with Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, Maneuver Center of Excellence commanding general, Col. Jerel ‘J.D.’ Evans, Fort Benning garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Martin J. Arguello, Fort Benning garrison command sergeant major.

Brito awarded the Stem trophy, noting that not only did the teams place first among TRADOC military police detachments, they were also runner up for the best performing military police units in the Army.

“Earning the Stem award is a remarkable achievement that reflects the discipline and adaptability of our MP unit,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be prouder. Their recognition as the best in TRADOC, and second in the Army, is a testament to the teamwork and professionalism they show every day. They’ve earned this, and it’s an honor to celebrate their success with the community.”

Originally created in 1985 as the Liberty Award, it was renamed in 1987 to honor the late Stem, who served as the Commandant of the U.S. Military Police School and Chief of the Military Police Corps and Regiment at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.