Space Delta 1 Changes Command at Vandenberg SFB

VANDENBERG SFB, Calif. — U.S. Space Force’s Space Delta 1 held a change of command ceremony Wednesday, June 25, as Col. Peter C. Norsky relinquished command to Col. Krista N. St. Romain. Maj. Gen. Timothy A. Sejba, Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, presided over the ceremony.



Space Delta 1 is responsible for foundational training across the Space Force, including Basic Military Training, Officer Training Course, initial skills training for space, intelligence, and cyber specialties, and the onboarding of civilian Guardians.



During Norsky’s two-year command, Delta 1 executed several major initiatives:



• Launched the Officer Training Course within one year, accelerating a process typically requiring four to five years.

• Expanded enlisted space training capacity, with secure facilities under construction to double classified classroom space.

• Led the development of the Enlisted Training Course for space, intelligence, and cyber pipelines.

• Established Guardian-specific culture within BMT, including the first Guardian-centric graduation events and creation of the Family Pinning Ceremony.

• Set conditions for training officers and civilians, including leading the Guardian Civilian Optimization Course.



“Colonel Norsky took the charge to build a training pipeline from the ground up and delivered—on time, with clarity of vision, and always with the Guardians in mind,” said Sejba.



Reflecting on the transition, Norsky said, “Through the dedication of this team, Delta 1 has become the Gateway to the Space Force, and I’m proud of how far we’ve come in establishing a unique identity for our service.”



St. Romain arrives from the Joint Staff, where she served as Deputy Executive Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. A U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, she previously commanded the 614th Combat Training Squadron and held operational and academic leadership positions across the space domain.



“I’m honored to take command of Delta 1,” said St. Romain. “Training is not just where we start—it’s how we prepare Guardians to lead, operate, and innovate in a contested domain.”



Delta 1’s mission continues to evolve as the Space Force increases throughput requirements and shifts toward service-owned training across the branch.

Date Taken: 06.25.2025 Date Posted: 06.26.2025 Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US