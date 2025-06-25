114th Fighter Wing’s new therapy dog lends a pawsitive touch

At the 114th Fighter Wing, the commitment to Airmen extends beyond physical readiness and now includes a four-legged presence focused on mental wellness. Captain, a 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever, officially joined the Wing on May 28, 2025, as its first-ever facility therapy dog.



Her mission: to promote emotional well-being, spark connection, and reduce stress among Airmen across the Wing.



“Integrating our new therapy dog, Captain, into our team is more than just a gesture of support. It’s a key step in fostering a culture of wellness across the Wing,” said Col. Brandon Eskam, commander of the 114th Fighter Wing. “Dogs have an unmatched ability to help us remember the simple joys of life and can help us get out of our headspace. Especially in busy times like we’ve had this year, prioritizing mental health alongside physical readiness ensures that our Airmen are not only prepared for the mission but also resilient in facing the challenges of military life.”



Captain, trained to offer physical affection and respond to emotional cues, has made a positive impact just by being present.



Captain was placed with the 114th Fighter Wing at no cost through Dogs Inc., a nonprofit organization that trains service and therapy dogs for military and first responder communities. The organization will continue to provide handler support and oversight to ensure her long-term success.



Nichole Gruber, the Wing’s Integrated Primary Prevention Workforce (IPPW) Integrator, began pursuing the idea of a facility therapy dog during her time as the Wing’s first sergeant and worked closely with the organization to make the vision a reality.



Gruber owns Captain and is responsible for all her care and training, both at home and on duty. She will serve as the dog’s sole handler for the first three months to establish a strong bond and ensure consistent training. After that, one or two additional personnel, likely from the Airman’s Hub, will be certified to assist.



“I’m here to help leaders invest in their climate/culture and ensure a healthy workplace for our service members and civilian employees. I work in primary prevention and focus on getting ahead of issues/challenges/concerns before they impact readiness and the mission”, said Gruber. “Captain is going to help me do some of that work. She has a natural ability to reduce stress, support emotional regulation, and encourage help-seeking behaviors—without saying a word.”



Captain began her training at just three days old and spent nearly two years preparing for her role. Initially trained as a PTSD service dog for veterans, she was later transitioned to facility therapy work after demonstrating a unique ability to connect with groups.



She is skilled in “deep pressure” techniques, knows how to comfort individuals during tough conversations, and can remain calm and focused in high-stress environments.



Captain can often be found in Gruber’s office at the Airman’s Hub or walking beside her throughout the workday. Airmen are welcome to stop by or request her presence at meetings and events by contacting Gruber directly.



“She’s already connecting with people in ways that surprise me,” said Gruber. “You’ll see folks step out of their offices, smile, talk to one another. Even those who don’t consider themselves ‘dog people’ light up around her. She creates opportunities for conversation and connection.”



Captain is friendly and inviting, but establishing boundaries is essential for her training and effectiveness. Allow her to approach you first, use calm energy during interactions, and engage in playtime, offering her a treat if you wish.



“There’s a lot of research showing how therapy dogs help reduce cortisol levels, and reduce blood pressure,” Gruber added. “But it’s more than that. Captain brings joy into people’s day. She lifts burdens and calms people down in ways that sometimes people can’t. She loves unconditionally and it doesn’t matter who you are. That’s powerful prevention work—and I think her impact is just getting started.”



For more information on Captain or the Integrated Primary Prevention Program, contact Nichole Gruber at nichole.gruber.1@us.af.mil

