Passing the Torch - 312th TRS Change of Command

The 312th Training Squadron held a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy at Goodfellow Air Force Base on June 12.



The 312th TRS welcomed the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Benjamin Shearer, and thanked Lt. Col. Branden DeLong for his hard work and dedication over the last two years.



As the 312th TRS commander, Shearer is now responsible for training, developing, and inspiring warriors to deliver fire emergency services and nuclear treaty monitoring for the Department of Defense and our international partners.



“It has been an absolute honor to serve as your commander,” said DeLong. “Keep the fire burning and keep the phenomenology alive. Nova 16 out.”



Before joining the 312th TRS, Shearer was the 509th Civil Engineering Squadron operations flight commander, where he commanded the management of contracts in support of B-2, A-10, T-38, MQ-09, and UH-60 aircraft.



“I'm excited to join and lead this team and get to work in support of this unit and our mission within the world’s greatest Air Force,” said Shearer.

