Local Touch a Truck event brings Chicagoland Soldiers together with community

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. – “It looks like a wonderful turnout,” said Nicole Grasse, Illinois State Representative for the 53rd district, during the annual Rolling Meadows Touch a Truck event, held June 20, 2025. “So many families with young and older kids, it seems to be a great event.”



The mid-day event, held at the Rolling Meadows Park District, gave the citizens of Rolling Meadows a close-up experience to some of the various community vehicles often seen while driving through their city streets.



The lineup included fire and police vehicles, a U.S. Army 2 ½ ton truck, dump trucks, construction and landscaping equipment as well as a wide range of park district and public works vehicles. Event attendees had the opportunity to interact with first responders, Soldiers assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, and operators for the various vehicles participating in the event.



Attendees also had the opportunity to climb inside the vehicles, take pictures, and ask questions about the different functions and purposes of the vehicles on display.



“Kids love trucks, don’t they? It has been fun seeing the kids, especially when they sit in the driver’s seat, pretending to drive,” said Grasse. “I am so grateful with the local government agencies within our district to share with our residents all the services they provide to keep us safe, healthy and to have fun."

