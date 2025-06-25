Battle Ready Running Program Enhances Warfighter Lethality at Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM

“Improved running performance enhances agility and maneuverability. On the battlefield, speed and the ability to change quickly can be lifesaving,” said Maj. Charles (Charlie) Rettig, DPT, Chief of Physical Therapy at Army Health Clinic SOUTHCOM, located at U.S. Army Garrison-Miami (USAG-Miami). The Battle Ready Running Program Maj. Rettig and Brittany Murdock, Physical Therapist Assistant, co-teach is designed to improve service member readiness and lethality through optimized running techniques. The bi-monthly program recognizes running as a foundational element of military physical fitness, directly impacting a warfighter's ability to perform under duress.



The program emphasizes proper running form and biomechanics to minimize strain and reduce the risk of common running-related injuries. Participants are filmed as they run around USAG-Miami’s indoor track and later watch their footage to analyze step rate, foot strike, symmetry, and other factors.



“I want you to take conscious control over your running form, in the same way that you breathe without thinking of it,” said Maj. Rettig. This proactive approach to injury prevention ensures service members remain mission-capable and minimizes lost training time due to preventable injuries. The curriculum also incorporates elements of strength training, flexibility exercises, and appropriate warm-up and cool-down routines to support the development of robust and resilient runners.



Beyond injury prevention, the Battle Ready Running Program focuses on enhancing performance. Improved running efficiency translates to increased speed, endurance, and agility, all critical attributes for a warfighter. These improvements contribute to a service member's ability to maneuver effectively in tactical situations, cover ground quickly, and maintain operational readiness for extended periods.



The USAG-Miami Fitness Center provides resources to support fitness objectives, offering high-quality fitness, health, and recreational programs to military, civilian employees, and family members of USSOUTHCOM, and USAG-Miami.

