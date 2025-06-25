Vermont Air National Guard F-35 Independence Day Flyover

South Burlington, Vt. — In celebration of Independence Day, the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing will conduct a regional flyover on July 4, honoring the spirit of the holiday and the enduring support of communities across Vermont and upstate New York.



"Independence Day is a time to celebrate our nation’s founding and honor those who’ve defended it throughout history,” said Brig. Gen. Henry Harder, Vermont Deputy Adjutant General. “This flyover is a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of our servicemen and women, past and present, and a way to thank the communities who continue to support them."



Beginning at approximately 9:45 a.m., four F-35 Lightning II aircraft will soar over towns and cities across the region, aligning with numerous local Independence Day parades and celebrations.



"We’re asked throughout the year to support flyovers for events across the nation, and while we can’t accommodate every request, this 4th of July flyover allows us to reach many communities at once,” said Col Michael Blair, 158th Fighter Wing Commander. “This flyover is a chance for our Airmen to connect with the people we serve, a visible reminder that we’re your neighbors, your teammates, and part of the same communities we fly over."



For additional information, please contact Lt Col Meghan Smith, 802-660-5451 or meghan.smith.5@us.af.mil

