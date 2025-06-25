Continuing Promise 2025 Mission Update: Panama

Photo By Pfc. Jordan Bristol | 250612-A-DT406-1211 ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 12, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra, assigned...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Jordan Bristol | 250612-A-DT406-1211 ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada (June 12, 2025) An MH-60 Sierra, assigned to the "Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, approaches the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) during Continuing Promise 2025 in St. George’s, Grenada, June 12, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jordan Bristol) see less | View Image Page

Balancing operational requirements and contingency readiness, the USNS Comfort will remain in the Caribbean Sea and continue to execute its Continuing Promise 2025 mission. The ship's planned mission stop in Panama will now take place in Colón from June 25-July 1, instead of Panama City as previously scheduled.



In addition to providing medical services and participating in various engagements in Colón, the Comfort will still execute as many previously scheduled events in Panama City as possible. These events include a humanitarian aid/disaster response exercise, Seabee construction projects, veterinary surgeries, band performances and expert exchanges.



The United States deeply values its partnership with Panama, a nation with which we share a rich history, strong democratic values, and enduring security and economic ties. We remain committed to our longstanding cooperation with the Panamanian people and government and regret any inconvenience this change may cause to those who were preparing to support or benefit from this mission.



In close coordination with its regional partners, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command is reviewing the remaining Continuing Promise 2025 schedule to ensure mission executability and agility with the hospital ship currently in Caribbean waters.



The USNS Comfort crew remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and adapting to these revised mission requirements. Their flexibility and unwavering dedication are paramount as they continue to execute their duties with excellence.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. Fourth Fleet, in accordance with U.S. Southern Command, remains committed to reaffirming its dedication to strengthening regional partnerships, fostering solidarity, and cultivating lasting friendships. The command is working closely with its partners to communicate any adjustments to planned events and will provide timely updates as the details are finalized. They look forward to future opportunities to strengthen people-to-people ties and support mutual goals.



POC: U.S. Southern Command, Office of Public Affairs | southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.cmd-public-affairs@mail.mil | 305-437-1213