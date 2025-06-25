Pacific Ocean Division Welcomes Command Sgt. Maj. Zachary R. Plummer

Command Sgt. Maj. Zachary R. Plummer assumed responsibility as the new Pacific Ocean Division (POD) Command Sergeant Major at a June 25 ceremony at Ft. Shafter, Hawaii.



Plummer comes to POD from the United States Army Engineer School as the Command Sergeant Major. He replaces Command Sgt. Maj. Jaime Lopez who is retiring after 26 years of service.



Brig. Gen. Joseph “Clete” Goetz II, POD commanding general, welcomed Plummer to the POD ohana (family).



“I've known Command Sgt. Maj. Plummer since 2010, when he was an up and coming Sgt. 1st Class and I was a major in a Brigade (S-) 3 shop at Fort Bragg. You could see the potential even back then,” said Goetz. “I’m convinced that he's the right NCO for the job.”



Plummer thanked the Pacific Ocean Division ohana and the rest of the audience for attending.



“For the past 250 years, our nation has called on the Corps of Engineers for the toughest construction missions of our nation,” Plummer said. “The origins of the Pacific Ocean Division dates back to 1905, where we constructed lighthouses, harbors and built seacoast fortifications, all for the defense of Honolulu and Pearl Harbor.



He added, “The division has projects across Japan, Korea, Hawaii, and all across the Pacific Ocean. It is truly an honor and privilege to serve in this prestigious organization.”

Plummer also emphasized the role his family has played in his success.



“Bridget, Eric and Caleb, thank you so much for your continued support and your love. To my mother and siblings, thank you so much for all you’ve done. I love you all!”



As the new POD Command Sgt. Maj., he is responsible for four districts across the Pacific in Honolulu, Japan, Korea, and Alaska. Plummer provides advice and counsel to the commanding general and senior staff on all matters affecting the operation of the organization.



Additionally, Plummer oversees the professional development, discipline, morale, and quality of life of all Soldiers and civilians assigned to the Division.

