11th Cyber Battalion Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | 780th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander, Col. Candy Boporai, hands the 11th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 780th Military Intelligence Brigade Commander, Col. Candy Boporai, hands the 11th Cyber Battalion Guide On colors to the incoming 11th Cyber Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Charles E. Suslowicz, at Barton Field, Fort Eisenhower June 25, 2025. The passing of the colors during a U.S. Army change of command ceremony symbolizes the formal transfer of authority, responsibility and accountability from the outgoing commander to the incoming one, reinforcing the continuity of leadership and the unit’s enduring legacy. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Alvarez) see less | View Image Page

By Spc. Teanna Dooley, 11th Cyber Battalion



FORT GORDON, Ga. – Soldiers, Civilians, friends and family bade farewell to Lieutenant Colonel Luis (Lou) A. Etienne Jr., the outgoing commander of the 11th Cyber Battalion, Leviathans, and welcomed Lt. Col. Charles E. Suslowicz, their new battalion commander, in a ceremony hosted by Colonel Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), on Barton Field, June 25.



In a ceremony steeped in Army tradition, Soldiers representing the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Hellhound; A Company, Apex; B Company, Bandits; and C Company, Capybara, stood in formation to pay their respects to both the outgoing and incoming battalion commanders.



“This is no ordinary formation. The 11th Cyber Battalion’s mission is unlike any mission in the Army. They are charged with answering a question that the DoD (Department of Defense) is still grappling with, ‘what does tactical CEMA (Cyberspace Electromagnetic Activities) mean on tomorrow’s battlefield.’ Building a unit is hard enough, but building a concept of employment for the entire Army is harder yet,” said Col. Boparai. “To the Soldiers of this unit, Leviathans, make no mistake, what you’re building here is consequential. You’re shaping not just how we fight, but how we think about fighting in unchartered territory. Your resolve, your professionalism, have been constant and noted.”



Lt. Col. Lou Etienne has built a distinguished military career across infantry, intelligence, and cyber operations. He led combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan and later transitioned into cyber warfare, where he commanded Cyber Protection Teams and held dual leadership roles within the Cyber National Mission Force. He holds advanced degrees, completed Senior Service College, and earned prestigious badges including the Ranger Tab and Combat Infantryman’s Badge – hallmarks of operational excellence and leadership.



“Through all of this change and all of the challenges, and the opportunities 11th Cyber has had, Lou’s leadership has steered this team through uncertainty and towards clarity,” said Col. Boparai. “Lou, you led during a time when there was no playbook, there was just potential, and you gave your Soldiers the confidence to explore that potential. Your vision and commitment and passion for this unit, your love for this unit, really set the groundwork for what this unit has become, and your impact will be felt long after (the battalion colors have) changed.”



Lt. Col. Etienne was recognized for his outstanding service and unwavering dedication to the mission. The unit extends its deepest appreciation for his leadership and contributions and wishes him continued success in all future assignments.



“I’ve learned that any success that I have as a leader in the Army will only happen if my Soldiers are taken care of and if my Soldiers have purpose,” said Lt. Col. Etienne. “In the past few days, I received many messages of congratulations on a successful command. My response is always the same. My success is due to the amazing work done by each and every one of the individuals you see before you, along with individuals of the battalion who could not be here today.”



Etienne listed a few of the Levithan successes and contributions, including: driving LMTVs (Light Medium Tactical Vehicle) and delivering food and supplies to garrison residents after Hurricane Helene; maneuvering Expeditionary Firing Crews during CTC (Combat Training Center) rotations demonstrating CEMA at the tactical cyber edge; winning the Army Cyber Command Best Squad Competition (BSC) two years in a row and last year, going to the Army BSC, and beating out special operations, infantry, and armor commands with a squad of cyber warriors, EW (electronic warfare) warriors, and a mechanic; developing ground breaking radio frequency-based capabilities that would change the targeting paradigm for tactical maneuver formations in the Army and Joint force; and teaching cyber and networking fundamentals to high school students at Richmond County Technical Career Magnet School, the battalion’s adopted school.



“(I) just led the amazing Soldiers who did do all that and so much more,” said Lt Col. Etienne. “I woke up every day during that last two years of my command knowing I had to give my 110 percent effort because I never wanted to let any of my Leviathan brothers and sisters down, and as I gracefully bow out of command, I only hope that you all understand the gratitude I have for all the hard work and commitment to each other and our mission. Thank you, Leviathans, for the best two years of my career.”



Lt. Col. Charles Suslowicz has cultivated a remarkable professional journey spanning signal, cyber, and academic roles. He led communications operations in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and helped pioneer the establishment of the Army’s Cyber Protection Teams. His contributions as a research scientist and professor at West Point underscore his commitment to advancing cyber capabilities and education. With leadership roles at the Army Cyber Institute and Cyber National Mission Force, and advanced degrees in engineering, he exemplifies technical expertise and visionary service.



“This unit is proof that our Army can evolve and innovate in every domain, and the mission ahead will continue to be demanding and unconventional, but I have every confidence that the future of tactical cyber is in the best possible hands,” said Col. Boparai.



Lt. Col. Suslowicz’s comprehensive background in operational, academic, and cyber leadership reflects the caliber of experience expected of a battalion commander. His appointment as the 11th Cyber Battalion commander highlights his exceptional qualifications and steadfast dedication to mission success.



“To the Soldiers of the 11th. Thank you for all that you’ve done and for all that you’re going to do. I saw how amazing you were in the last few years, from afar, over at the 780th headquarters at Fort Meade, and in the last few weeks you demonstrated how truly incredible you are as I got to know just a few of you as I’ll get to know the rest of the Soldiers in this formation in the coming days and weeks,” said Suslowicz. “This is going to be great! Global Reach, Global Impact! Leviathan 6 signing on,”.