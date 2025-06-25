Luke AFB’s FSS Leaders Earn Awards for Excellence

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Leaders from the 56th Force Support Squadron earned high level accolades for their outstanding performance and commitment to development and readiness, with multiple individual and team awards from across the major command and Air Education Training Command.

Senior Master Sgt. Stephanie Allen won the Master Sgt. Kurt Dodd Development Advisor of the Year Award, an award given to the development advisor who shows the most initiative and excellence. Master Sgt. Keyatta Tolbert led the forefront to her group winning the Mission Support Group Readiness Team Award. Master Sgt. Justin Vaughn guided his team to winning AETC Airman Leadership School of the year, with the help of the MAJCOM instructor of the year, Staff Sgt. Angel Larranaga.

“These awards are a testament to the team,” said Master Sgt. Justin Vaughn, 56th Force Support Squadron ALS commandant. “Five people from five different Air Force Specialty Codes can come together with one goal in mind: to get the best quality learning environment for every Airman that comes in our classroom.”

Luke AFB takes pride in the development of its Airmen. Through programs like the First Term Enlisted, Mission Ready Airman course, and ALS, FSS is investing in the future of the Air Force.

“Everything I did last year to earn this award was all just to help my team and the students. I was shocked to achieve something of this caliber,” said Staff Sgt. Angel Larranaga, 56th FSS ALS instructor. “I do it for the right reasons. I don’t do it for a promotion or award. I do it for others; I try to take care of others.”

Senior Master Sgt. Stephanie Allen oversees all three of these courses, preparing Airmen through precise coordination and tireless dedication. Allen’s leadership has ensured Luke AFB continues to be mission-ready and lethal.

“This award is monumental for me, it shows me I’ve brought change with a short amount of time,” said Senior Master Sgt Stephanie Allen, 56th FSS developmental advisor. “The efforts of myself and the team helps capture the mission that Luke AFB wants to achieve here.”

Senior Master Sgt. Keyatta Tolbert team oversaw and became the primary point of contact for the first emergency preparedness joint planning exercise that included over 700 participants. This is just one of the many events that their team was able to plan out and successfully execute.

“I know that me and my Airmen are meeting the standards and are exceeding them,” said Master Sgt. Keyatta Tolbert, 56th FSS Readiness and Plans Mortuary Affairs section chief, “We want to make sure the things we’re doing are aligned with today's Air Force.”

Whether it’s ensuring readiness, mentoring future leaders, or delivering education, the Airmen of the 56th FSS are essential to Luke’s mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2025 Date Posted: 06.25.2025 17:32 Story ID: 501526 Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Hometown: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Luke AFB’s FSS Leaders Earn Awards for Excellence, by Amn Tekorey Watkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.