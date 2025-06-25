The C-17 WCDT Performs at the 2025 Moses Lake Airshow

The C-17 West Coast Demonstration Team and the U.S. Air Force Academy parachute team, Wings of Blue, performed in the 2025 Moses Lake Airshow at Grant County International Airport, Washington, June 18-21, 2025. The C17WCDT, based out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, highlighted the abilities of the C-17 Globemaster III to the general public; providing an opportunity for the team members to engage with the local community and showcase their roles in the U.S. Air Force.



Along with the C17WCDTand Wings of Blue performances, the airshow offered audiences a selection of food trucks as well as performances from aerobatic, historical and high-flying aircraft. The two-day event was preceded by a practice day where all performers demonstrated their capabilities and ensured proper timing along with the announcers who highlighted each pilot and team.



“We were so excited to be asked to come out again for the Moses Lake Airshow, as its one of our favorites and a good way for us to say thank you to the town of Moses Lake for letting us constantly accomplish training there,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jennifer Lucas, C17WCDT lead and 8th Airlift Squadron pilot. “Also, getting to work with the professionals of the USAFA Wings of Blue is always something we look forward to and I’m sure the crowds do as well!”



During the airshow, the C17WCDT showcased the C-17’s many features, such as its four engines capable of delivering a combined total of over 160,000 pounds of thrust, digital heads up displays for both pilot stations and an advanced cargo handling system. The team performed several maneuvers including multiple passes with quick turns, a simulated shortened airfield landing, and the rubber band maneuver, where the C-17 reverses after landing under its own power.



The team is slated to perform five more times in 2025. Check out their upcoming schedule below and follow the C17WCDT on Instagram at c17westcoastdemoteam for more information, updates, and recent videos



(Please keep in mind that the demo team must stay flexible for real-world, operational requirements as they come up):



July 11-13: Bremerton Airshow, Bremerton, WA



August 2-3: Seafair, Seattle, WA



August 15-17: Tacoma Narrows Airshow, Gig Harbor, WA



September 26-28: Oregon International Airshow, McMinnville, OR



October 4-5: Pacific Airshow, Huntington Beach, CA

