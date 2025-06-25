Sec Army, DASA-IHP visit focuses on readiness, infrastructure at Fort Stewart-HAAF

Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, visits Fort Stewart, GA., June 23, 2025....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, visits Fort Stewart, GA., June 23, 2025. Secretary Driscoll met with Soldiers and leaders implementing transformation in contact initiatives, and had candid conversations with Soldiers about quality of life concerns to help find solutions to scale across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Resnick) see less | View Image Page

Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield welcomed Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installation, Housing and Partnerships, David Dentino, June 23 as they visited the installation and 3rd Infantry Division for the first time.



Driscoll and Dentino witnessed the Army Transformation Initiative through a live fire range, static display, and received an armored brigade combat team transformation in contact update. They also met with leaders and Soldiers from across the installation to discuss initiatives and training.



“This is how we build an Army that is ready to fight and win,” Driscoll said after the visit.



He also toured a set of VOLAR barracks, which are under renovation, and compared it with a set of recently renovated barracks where he met with Soldiers to discuss quality of life.



During the visit he sat down with Soldiers for a candid roundtable discussion focused on quality of life, listening to their concerns and ideas for improvement. He also thanked them for their dedication.



“We appreciate you choosing to live this life, it’s hard,” Driscoll said. “We want to do the things we can, to make your life better.”



Dentino met with garrison leaders and directors to discuss barracks, housing and military construction projects June 24.



“My job is to make sure that we create Soldiers who have the resources necessary to go out and fight,” he said. “From my perspective, that means they need to have a happy and healthy family and know that their spouses and children are being taken care of along with their houses. It also means they have the right facilities to maintain their equipment and do their training.”



He noted that the previous day with the Secretary of the Army allowed him to see the operations side, something he doesn’t always get to take in.



“My goal out of all this is to understand the greater operational imperatives of how Stewart and Hunter support the big Army and make sure that the infrastructure is there to support that,” Dentino said.



He also toured various neighborhoods and walked through a home in South Bryan with Balfour Beatty Communities representatives.



Dentino and his team visited Hunter Army Airfield June 25 to walk through a hangar under construction and tour housing and other airfield infrastructure. He noted that these opportunities help them make decisions.



“It’s helpful for us because it provides us with those real-world stories of what goes on at the installation level and to see firsthand,” he said.