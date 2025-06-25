I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Felicia Thomas

Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Felicia Thomas is the recipient of the 908th Flying Training...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Felicia Thomas is the recipient of the 908th Flying Training Wing's Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2024, and deservingly so. As a helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft mechanic with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Thomas ensures the MH-139A Grey Wolf operates at optimal performance levels, disassembling and reassembling the aircraft to get them where they are needed most. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Juliana Todd) see less | View Image Page

Staff Sgt. Felicia Thomas is the recipient of the 908th Flying Training Wing's Noncommissioned Officer of the Quarter award for the fourth quarter of 2024, and deservingly so.



Thomas possesses a remarkable combination of potential, passion, and humility that contributes to her success.



“I really enjoy what I do. To others, it may come off as going above and beyond in some cases, but when you enjoy what you do, it’s not difficult and doesn’t feel like you’re doing something outstanding,” she said.



As a helicopter/tiltrotor aircraft mechanic with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Thomas ensures the MH-139A Grey Wolf operates at optimal performance levels, disassembling and reassembling the aircraft to get them where they are needed most.



"Working with the new aircraft is exciting because we're able to help these helicopter pilots get ready, and we're currently dispersing a new aircraft,” Thomas said. “Being one of the first maintainers of the 139 is rewarding because I know I'm contributing to the Air Force mission and helping others.”



Before joining the wing in 2017, she did not have a clear vision for her future.



"Originally, I can say that everything seemed like it was going south for me. I didn't know what I was supposed to be doing with my life," Thomas said. "I didn't have a purpose, and I felt like this would give me purpose, and it did."



Outside of the 908th, she cares for her son and works as a mechanic with Pratt & Whitney, specializing in the F117 for the C-17 Globemaster III engines.



Thomas states that inspiring her son and maintaining a positive attitude and passion for her job help her overcome the challenges and unknowns her work may present.



“My son’s pride in me is my biggest motivation. I want him to be proud of me. He's only five right now, but one day, I want him to be like, ‘My mom's B.A.D.A.S.S’,’” she said.



Thomas exhibits drive, dedication, and a desire to excel in her job so she can help others improve in theirs. She embraces challenges, knowing she has the trust and support of her unit to succeed.



"I love talking to new Airmen. My advice is, if you're curious or you can’t find any information on your own, please ask questions,” says Thomas. “Some days are hard, but they're not all hard, and it always gets better.”