Command Sergeant Major Ricky L. Webb Assumes Responsibility of Richmond Recruiting Battalion

RICHMOND, VA – June 13, 2025 — Beneath the solemn stone and enduring legacy of the Virginia War Memorial, Command Sergeant Major Ricky L. Webb formally assumed responsibility as the senior enlisted advisor of the U.S. Army Richmond Recruiting Battalion. The Assumption of Responsibility ceremony began promptly at 1400 hours and marked the conclusion of a four-month vacancy in the position, during which Operations Sergeant Major Michael Gimble served as acting CSM.

The ceremony, led by Captain Taylor Anctil, followed time-honored military traditions—Invocation, Honors to the Nation, the formal transfer of responsibility, and the singing of the Army Song—culminating in remarks from Battalion Commander LTC Brandon K. Lundgren and the incoming Command Sergeant Major.

A native of Charleston, West Virginia, CSM Webb entered the Army in June 1987 as a Field Artillery Surveyor. His distinguished 38-year career includes service in both active duty and reserve components, with leadership roles spanning operations, training, and administration. Since joining the Active Guard Reserve Program in 2003, he has held nearly every leadership and staff position within U.S. Army Recruiting Command (USAREC). Webb is the only Soldier in USAREC history to be named both Army Recruiter of the Year (2007) and Recruiting First Sergeant of the Year (2017).

The event was made more memorable by the presence of LTG (Ret.) Tom Bostick, who served as guest speaker. In heartfelt remarks, Bostick spoke with members of the battalion about the critical role of recruiting in building the Army of tomorrow. He reflected on his own experience being reassigned from Iraq in 2005 to lead USAREC through a time of crisis, after it failed to meet its annual mission. Through bold transformation—including a shift from individual to team-based recruiting and new national marketing campaigns—Bostick helped steer the command toward sustained success. His leadership was instrumental in launching the “Army Strong” slogan and forging strategic partnerships with organizations like NASCAR, NHRA, and Professional Bull Riding, in addition to expanding the Army's presence in traditional and digital media.

Among the ceremony’s most poignant moments was the presence of two of CSM Webb’s former Future Soldiers from Charleston: LTCDR Daniel Minnick (USN) and SFC Matthew Ward (USAREC), both of whom proudly served and returned to celebrate the legacy of the man who helped shape their beginnings in uniform.

CSM Webb's daughter, Ella, joined family members and dignitaries in the audience, along with a roster of distinguished guests that included former USAREC CSMs Todd Moore and Martin Wells, 1st BDE CSM Beau Oakes, and many others from Webb’s career journey.

Following the formal proceedings, a reception was held at the War Memorial, where stories were shared, connections rekindled, and a new chapter in the battalion’s leadership officially began. With his depth of experience, commitment to excellence, and passion for mentorship, CSM Ricky L. Webb now stands at the helm—ready to lead, inspire, and shape the next generation of Army recruiters.