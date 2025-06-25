USNS Comfort Arrives in Colón, Panama

COLÓN, Panama - The Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Colón, Panama as part of Continuing Promise 2025 (CP25), June 25, 2025.



“The bond between our nations is built on mutual respect and shared values,” said Capt. Ryan Kendall, commodore, Destroyer Squadron 40 and CP25 mission commander. “Through medical assistance, training, and cultural exchanges, we’re honored to stand alongside the people of Panama and deepen the friendship that connects our countries.”



While in Panama, the Comfort team will work alongside Panamanian medical personnel to provide direct patient care and technical expertise in community clinics, improve medical readiness, strengthen partnerships, and enhance the combined capabilities of the U.S. and Panama to respond to public health disasters and humanitarian crises.



“Continuing Promise 2025 is a humanitarian mission that embodies our spirit of collaboration. The arrival of the USNS Comfort represents a hand of friendship that is here to assist Panama and work together to provide health care to those in need,” said U.S. Ambassador to Panama Kevin Marino Cabrera, ahead of the start of the mission activities.



The medical and dental team aboard Comfort will work in hand-in-hand with Panama’s Ministry of Health to provide a variety of medical care, including general surgery, pediatric surgery, ophthalmology, plastic surgery, dental care, dermatology, adult medicine, pediatrics, optometry, radiology, pathology and laboratory.



Additionally, a team from the U.S. Army 248th Medical Detachment Veterinary Service Support will provide small animal care to include spaying, neutering, and vaccinations.



Comfort is also planning multiple community relations events in Panama, including beach clean-ups, community soccer games, and band concerts that aim to strengthen relations with Panama and assist the community beyond medical services.



“When we build bonds with the local community, it shows the crew how impactful our mission is, and it shows the Panamanians how much we care about them,” said Cmdr. Robert S. Spivey, chaplain assigned to Comfort.



U.S. Navy construction personnel, known as “Seabees,” will also provide construction renovation and engineering support at Escuela Estados Unidos de America.



This visit marks the second mission stop of CP25, a humanitarian civic assistance mission focused on fostering goodwill, strengthening existing partnerships, and building new relationships among partner nations, non-federal entities, and international institutions. CP25 represents the 16th mission to the region since 2007 and the eighth conducted aboard Comfort. This visit is also the eighth CP mission stop in Panama and the fifth time Comfort has visited the country, reflecting the enduring ties and shared commitment between Panama and the United States.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



