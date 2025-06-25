132d LRS Vehicle Maintenance Enhances Operational Capability at JBER

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - Tech. Sgt. Corey Jones, a seasoned vehicle maintainer from 132d Logistics Readiness Squadron, Des Moines, Iowa, conducted an instructional session focused on a maintenance management computer program used across the Air National Guard. The training supported interoperability, standardization and mission effectiveness applicable for both the Guard units.



“We rely on this program to ensure our fleet remains fully mission capable,” said Jones. “Helping others become more proficient with the system improves overall operations and ensures consistency across units.”



The training covered all aspects of the system that tracks the location, and maintenance status of the vehicles in the fleet. Jones advised Master Sgt. Rob Pullen of the 176th LRS VM, JBER, Alaska, through real-time system navigation and troubleshooting scenarios.



“Having Sgt. Jones provided greater insight into this program was incredibly beneficial,” said Pullen. “He walked me through each step and showed me how to use the system in a way that makes our workflow more efficient.”



The knowledge exchange highlights the importance of cross-unit cooperation within the Air National Guard and aligns with the Total Force concept, where shared training and experiences between units enhance readiness and strengthen national defense capabilities.



“Every installation has its own rhythm and challenges, especially here in Alaska,” said Jones. “Being able to share solutions that work for us and learning from their perspective as well, this kind of collaboration benefits the entire force.”



Both units plan to continue coordinating with one another to further develop system use and identify future opportunities for skills exchange.



“This was great to be able to not only learn tactics from another unit, but provide them value as well,” said Jones. “It is really about helping each other thrive, building on the knowledge we all possess, and ensuring we’re all ready—no matter where we serve.”

