    Soldiers share their story of military service with local community members

    Sgt. 1st Class Justin Craggs, left, and Master Sgt. Christine Andrizzi, right, pause

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois – Soldiers, assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, visited with participants of the Northwest Special Recreation Association Pursuit program, June 17, 2025, at program locations in Rolling Meadows and Mount Prospect, Illinois, to share what military life is like.

    “It’s an area where adults with disabilities can learn life skills and be a part of the community,” said Danielle Cassel, Collaborative Coordinator, NWSRA.

    “A lot of these people have special interests. They like talking to people about their jobs and their life. It’s very enriching,” said Callum Everan, Direct Service Professional, NWSRA.

    Participants had an opportunity to hear Sgt. 1st Class Justin Craggs, G-3 Mobilization Non-Commissioned Officer and Railway Operations Specialist along with Master Sgt. Christine Andrizzi, G-2, Intelligence Security Manager, talk about their Army Reserve careers and daily responsibilities working at the 85th USARSC.

    “In the Army Reserve we don’t have tanks, but we have support vehicles, “said Craggs, an Army Reserve Soldier with 17 years of service, who works full-time for a plumbing supply company. “Our job is to provide support.”

    Craggs also explained how he joined the Army Reserve using the split option program where he went to basic training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma between his junior and senior year of high school. After graduating from high school, he earned the Railway Operations Specialist military occupational specialty at Fort Eustis, Virginia the following summer.

    One NWSRA participant enjoyed the opportunity to learn about the mission of the Army Reserve while another curiously asked the question ‘How long does it take to take apart a rifle?’

    “I like the Soldiers. I learned a lot about the Army from them,” he said.

    Andrizzi, a full-time Active Guard and Reserve Soldier, talked about how she began her Army career as a fueler and what her current job entails working in G-2, Intelligence.

    “We are your support elements,” said Andrizzi. “We do a lot of the paperwork. We ensure our (subordinate) units have everything they need to do their job.”

    Both Soldiers shared that they enjoyed the opportunity to speak and answer questions from the program participants.

    “I loved it. We don’t get a chance to do it that much. It’s nice to be able to talk about my experiences because, for the most part, it’s been great. And it’s nice to talk to individuals that want to know and care about what we do in the Army. I would absolutely to it again,” said Andrizzi.

    Craggs also shared a similar sentiment.

    “I really enjoyed meeting members of the community and getting to talk about my time and experiences in the Army,” said Craggs. “I think it’s important to share that with the community.”

