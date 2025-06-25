Army Reserve holds annual acquisitions summit

Soldiers from the Army Reserve came together for the annual Reserve Component Acquisition Training Summit, held virtually from April 30 – May 1. The summit was a platform for acquisition professionals to exchange ideas, best practices, and strategic insights.



For the roughly 200 personnel in attendance, it was a chance to participate in seminars, training sessions, networking opportunities and to hear from senior leaders, such as Maj. Gen. Douglas Lowrey, the commanding general of Army Contracting Command.



"If we're going to truly revolutionize acquisition for the Department of Defense, it's going to take 'One Army' working together,” said Douglas. “That means our Active Duty, Guard, and Reserve components, hand-in-hand. Together, we're going to accelerate modernization with cutting-edge tech, getting smarter with agile contracts, and building on open, data-centric systems. This summit gives us the perfect example, and that's our roadmap to delivering tomorrow's decisive edge."



One of the central objectives of this gathering was the sharing of best practices and lessons learned among professionals engaged in military acquisition. This initiative aimed to improve the effectiveness and responsiveness of the Army Reserve and National Guard, ensuring their capabilities align seamlessly with those of their active-duty counterparts.



“This summit strengthened my operational planning toolkit and strategic understanding of total force integration,” said Lt. Col. Tawanda Baxter, the Strategic Operations Officer and Army Reserve/National Guard Integrator within the Mission and Installation Contracting Command Headquarters. “It reinforced the vital role that Reserve acquisition professionals play in supporting Army and Joint mission success— especially in an environment that increasingly depends on multi-component synchronization, agility, and operational foresight.”



All those involved said they look forward to having a return to an in-person summit in 2026.

