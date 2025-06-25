FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Senior DoD Leaders Observe Navy-Led Construction Efforts Supporting Gallup Community During Operation FOOTPRINT

Senior Department of Defense (DoD) leaders visited Gallup, New Mexico, this week to observe Operation FOOTPRINT, a Navy Reserve–led Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) mission that delivers hands-on construction training for service members while directly supporting underserved communities in partnership with the Southwest Indian Foundation (SWIF).



The mission, which began on April 22 and concludes on July 3, is part of the IRT program - the DoD’s premier initiative combining real-world military readiness with impactful community service.

The day of the visit featured clear skies and mild temperatures - ideal conditions for showcasing the effort. The itinerary included a morning mission briefing, a guided tour of the SWIF warehouse, and a walk-through of the job site, where visitors met the future homeowner and several friends and family. The visit concluded with a working lunch back at the warehouse, where Seabees and stakeholders continued conversations about training impact and community engagement.



Distinguished visitors included Mr. William G. Fitzhugh, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Manpower and Reserve Affairs; Sgt. Maj. Scott Holzerland, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Assistant Secretary; Col. James T. Hogan, Director, IRT Program; and key Navy Reserve leaders: Capt. Heidi Tyler, Deputy Chief of Staff for Training and Education, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command; Capt. Douglas Wimpy, Commodore, Naval Construction Regiment 1; Command Master Chief Robert Marshall, Naval Construction Regiment 1; Cmdr. Donald J. Peterson, Commanding Officer, Naval Construction Battalion TWO TWO; and Command Master Chief Scott Johnson, Naval Construction Battalion TWO TWO.



One of the primary efforts under Operation FOOTPRINT has been the ground-up construction of a single-family home on the Navajo Nation for a local Iyanbito resident and U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. During construction, the future homeowner experienced a significant medical event that resulted in permanent wheelchair use. In response, Seabees from Naval Construction Battalion 22 (NCB 22), working in coordination with SWIF, adapted design plans in real time to include a permanent ADA-compliant ramp, ensuring full accessibility. NCB 22, a Navy Reserve Seabee unit based in Port Hueneme, California, specializes in expeditionary engineering, construction, and contingency response.



In another example of the team’s adaptability, SWIF and NCB 22 Sailors decided to try something different from what had been done in the past. “We were able to build the house onsite from the ground up, rather than modularly in the warehouse, which gave the Seabees more real-world experience and gave more output capacity from our community partner SWIF,” said Chief Riddle (SCW/EXW), a senior enlisted leader with Navy IRT.



The effort was further strengthened through joint-force cooperation, with the New Hampshire Army National Guard Engineer unit assisting in foundational work and drywalling, giving both Navy and Army personnel mission-relevant experience in construction, coordination, and problem-solving.



“This is exactly what IRT was designed to do,” said Colonel Hogan. “Our service members are getting top-tier training in real-world conditions, and at the same time, we’re making a difference in the lives of the people who live here.”



Operation FOOTPRINT reflects IRT’s strategic intent—to become the leading option for real-world military training through a culture of trust, transparency, and constancy—while delivering tangible benefits to local communities.



Mr. Fitzhugh spent time engaging directly with Sailors and community partners at each stop along the visit. He expressed appreciation for the professionalism, attention to detail, and dedication shown by the joint team throughout the project, stating, “I am very impressed with the thoughtful planning and dedication by the team to pull this off, and the professionalism with which they do their work!”



Over the years, IRT has included additional infrastructure improvements in the Gallup area, including site preparation, utility installation, and housing construction—all in direct partnership with SWIF, a long-time provider of resources and support for Native American families throughout the Southwest.



By enabling joint-service training under realistic conditions while serving the American people, Operation FOOTPRINT is just one example of how the Innovative Readiness Training program advances the Secretary of Defense’s directive to build a force marked by both lethality and efficiency.



About Innovative Readiness Training (IRT): The Department of Defense’s Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program delivers real-world, mission-essential training for service members while addressing critical needs in American communities. IRT missions improve military readiness, foster interagency and civil–military collaboration, and leave behind lasting results that benefit the nation.



