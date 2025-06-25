Navy Begins Final Soil Cleanup at Former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard Warehouse Site

Courtesy Photo | Excavation and soil cleanup at Parcel B-1 is underway at Installation Restoration Site...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Excavation and soil cleanup at Parcel B-1 is underway at Installation Restoration Site 10, the site of a battery and electroplating warehouse at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco. The warehouse was demolished last year. Misting and polyethylene covers are used to suppress dust. The project, overseen by the Department of the Navy's Base Realignment and Closure Program Management Office, will remove approximately 5,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil from the site. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Navy has begun the final phase of soil cleanup at Parcel B-1, Installation Restoration Site 10, the site of a battery and electroplating warehouse (Building 123) at the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard in San Francisco.



The warehouse was safely demolished last year to facilitate access to the contaminated soil for further cleanup activities - a crucial step toward revitalizing the site for future use.



The project, overseen by the Department of the Navy’s Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) Program Management Office, will remove approximately 5,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil from the site.



"This final cleanup phase is a significant milestone in our commitment to thoroughly remediate the former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard," said Michael Pound, BRAC environmental coordinator. "We are dedicated to ensuring the site is safe, environmentally sound, and benefits the surrounding community as it moves towards redevelopment."



Previous remediation efforts include installation and operation of a soil vapor extraction system, which successfully removed over 120 pounds of volatile organic compounds between 2000 and 2020. Safe, food-grade materials were injected into the ground to help natural bacteria break down contaminants to biologically clean up contaminated groundwater.



The final cleanup phase involves excavation and removal of contaminated soil, followed by rigorous testing to confirm the successful removal of contaminants.



The Navy's environmental cleanup program is conducted under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act and is overseen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the California Department of Toxic Substances Control, and the San Francisco Regional Quality Control Board.



The Navy is working closely with the Shipyard Trust for the Arts to minimize disruption to local art studios during the cleanup process.



The former Hunters Point Naval Shipyard was closed in 1991 and is intended for cleanup and transfer to the City of San Francisco (City) for redevelopment.



More information on the Navy’s environmental cleanup efforts at Hunters Point Naval Shipyard can be found at https://www.bracpmo.navy.mil/BRAC-Bases/California/Former-Naval-Shipyard-Hunters-Point/.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command is the naval shore facilities, base operating support, and expeditionary engineering systems command that delivers life-cycle technical and acquisition solutions aligned to fleet and Marine Corps priorities.