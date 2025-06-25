North Carolina Leaders Hurricane Preparedness Press Conference

U.S. Army Col. Patrick Henderson, North Carolina National Guard Chief of Staff-Army joined by Governor Josh Stein, Director of Emergency Management William Ray, Attorney General Jeff Jackson, and First Sergeant Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol, addressed the public during a press conference to mark the start of hurricane season in North Carolina at the Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North

Carolina, June 5, 2025.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects 13 to 15 named storms in the Atlantic this season, some of which could reach major hurricane status. Governor Stein emphasized the importance of preparedness, urging residents to build emergency kits, secure critical documents, and have a family evacuation plan in place.



“Our top priority is the health and safety of the people,” said Stein.



Emergency Management Director William Ray echoed the governor’s sentiments, drawing on lessons from past disasters. He encouraged North Carolinians to use trusted information sources, explore their flood risk using the state’s Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network (FIMAN), and learn their local evacuation zones, particularly in Eastern North Carolina.



“This year’s hurricane season will look different; the uncertainty and the evolution of the federal disaster response and recovery landscape reinforce the need for continued strong partnerships at the state, local, and tribal levels,” Ray said.



Attorney General Jeff Jackson focused on post-storm consumer protection, warning against price gouging and fraudulent charities.



During the Q&A session, officials addressed legislative funding challenges, the impact of misinformation on social media, and workforce readiness at the state and local levels.



Residents are encouraged to stay informed, make a plan, and visit ReadyNC.gov for preparedness resources.



Video of the press conference: https://www.youtube.com/live/v-wsAjzB-

fk?si=ruJ0vw4v7eQTuNnF



Story by Ms. Regan Sumy

