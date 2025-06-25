Holz Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Seaman Luke Holz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seaman Luke Holz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 26, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Seaman Luke Holz graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) June 26, 2025.



Holz, from The Woodlands, Texas, stated that he enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to fulfill his desire to serve others.



“I’ve always felt a duty to do my part for our country,” Holz said. “For me, it’s important to be able to protect my family and friends, and to be someone others can look up to. To me, the bravest people are those who have chosen to defend our country. Being part of that tradition of service is something I know I won’t regret.”



Holz, 19, graduated from The Woodlands High School, where he was a member of the varsity cross country and track and field teams. Before enlisting in the Navy, he worked as a lifeguard.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit who best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places him at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Holz is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of his recognition.



According to Holz, the award is the best possible first step to begin his naval career.



“I did my best to live up to my own standards and help my peers as much as possible,” said Holz. “Being recognized is humbling, and all I can say is that my faith played a role in my ambition to succeed. I hope to continue being someone who can set the bar for others and inspire those around me in any way I can.”



Holz’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Chief Gas Turbine Systems - Mechanical (GSMC) Delani Elvis, Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class (AO1) Brandon Tarbox, and Quartermaster 1st Class (QM1) Matthew Reynolds.



Along with his RDCs, Holz drew inspiration from his family, faith, and fellow shipmates.



“I can’t say I was never nervous or fearful about this decision I’ve made,” Holz said. “My faith and my family are the two things that have given me strength. Their letters, phone calls, and pride in me have really helped me during moments when I doubted myself. My shipmates have also become like family to me. I would be foolish not to thank them for always being there to lighten the mood and helping me push to be better each day.”



Holz said that the biggest challenge he faced during boot camp was transitioning from civilian life to the military lifestyle.



“The lifestyle of the military was something I had to adjust to,” said Holz. “There’s a new way of doing things and a lot that you have to learn, and at times it can be overwhelming. I had to remind myself to be lighthearted about things and take each moment for what it’s worth. My RDCs would always say that there was a time and a place for everything. When I got the chance, I did my best to have a sense of humor and to remind myself to enjoy this experience as much as possible.”



After graduation, Holz will attend “A” school in San Diego, California, for follow on training.



Training at RTC is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.