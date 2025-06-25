USAG Rheinland-Pfalz presents director with Army’s highest DFMWR award

Photo By Mary Del Rosario | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored Heather Ray, the garrison’s new...... read more read more Photo By Mary Del Rosario | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored Heather Ray, the garrison’s new Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, with the Army’s prestigious Order of the White Plume, June 24 at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne. The Army recognized Ray for her exceptional leadership of MWR operations at USAG Humphreys, South Korea, which she built into the Army’s top-earning MWR program. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz honored Heather Ray, the garrison’s new Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation director, with the Army’s prestigious Order of the White Plume, June 24 at the Workforce Development Center on Sembach Kaserne. The Army recognized Ray for her exceptional leadership of MWR operations at USAG Humphreys, South Korea, which she built into the Army’s top-earning MWR program.



Tommy R. Mize, regional director for Installation Management Command-Europe (IMCOM-E), presented the award on behalf of Lt. Gen. Omar Jones, commanding general of IMCOM, and lauded Ray’s outstanding service.



“When Heather expressed interest in joining IMCOM-Europe, there was no decision to make. She is the Army’s absolute best,” Mize said. “This award is the most prestigious in the DFMWR world.”



Ray led Humphreys’ MWR during one of the largest installation expansions in Department of Defense history. She spearheaded the launch of 32 new facilities, including child development centers, sports complexes, restaurants and entertainment venues as the garrison’s population grew by over 40,000, according to the award citation She was also credited for modernizing legacy programs to meet the growing demand.



Ray introduced forward-looking initiatives such as esports, virtual reality arenas and 24/7 fitness centers. Her leadership expanded staffing by 175% and secured over $10 million in major purchases.



Ray’s efforts earned national-level recognition across multiple categories, including Best Library, Best Outdoor Recreation Program and Best BOSS Program. The Duke Memorial Library achieved the highest circulation rate across the Department of Defense, and River Bend Golf Course became the most profitable on any Army installation under her direction.



“I have the best job,” said Ray. “I love Family and MWR and the opportunity to support readiness every day.”



She credited her success to her team and mentors, thanking her husband Sean Gates, Col. Ryan Workman, Daniel Hancock, Chris Bradford, the Humphreys Team, IMCOM-Pacific Team and others who supported her 30-year career.



The Order of the White Plume, established in 1982 by the Adjutant General of the Army, recognizes individuals who make lasting contributions to Army Family and MWR programs. Ray’s servant leadership and commitment to the Army’s mission of supporting warfighters and families continues to impact the community she serves, the citation said.



Jason Etchell, deputy director for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s MWR program, said he is enthusiastic about working with Ray and is excited to have her at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



“We are extremely fortunate to have Heather join our dedicated team here,” said Etchell. “Her passion, expertise and all she has accomplished for the benefit of Soldiers and families is truly amazing.”



