NY National Guard breaks ground for new senior leader housing at Camp Smith

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | Officials gather for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a $3.5 million upgrade to a senior...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn | Officials gather for a ceremonial groundbreaking on a $3.5 million upgrade to a senior leaders housing facility at the New York National Guard’s Camp Smith Training Site, near Peekskill, on June 24, 2025. Pictured are, from left, Lt. Col. Chad Clark, design and project manager, Robert Epp, director of Facilities and Engineering for the Division of Military and Naval Affairs; Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy; Major Gen. Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York; and Chris Panzer, the director of Camp Smith. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Sebastian Rothwyn) see less | View Image Page

CAMP SMITH TRAINING SITE--The New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs and the Office of General Services officially broke ground on a $3.5 million project to upgrade a senior leader housing facility at Camp Smith Training Site on Tuesday, June 24.



Major General Raymond Shields, the adjutant general of New York, joined Jeanette Moy, the commissioner for the Office of General Services Commissioner for the ceremony.



When finished in December 2026, the renovation of Building 508A will provide housing for nine senior officers and enlisted leaders. The goal is to replace buildings that are almost 100 years old.



The revamped facility will have nine single rooms with private latrines.



The building will include washers, dryers, a vending area, and a shared lounge.



The project is the latest in $400 million that has been spent, and is being spent, to upgrade the New York National Guard’s buildings, Shield said.



The Fifth Avenue Armory in Harlem and the Jamaica Armory in Queens have been renovated and modernized, and the same process is underway for the Lexington Avenue Armory.



Another $17 million has been set aside to upgrade the over 100-year-old armory which houses the New York State Military Museum and Veterans Research Center in Saratoga Springs, Shields added.



In her remarks, Moy said her agency is always ready to work with the Division of Military and Naval Affairs to provide more modern facilities for members of the New York National Guard.



Camp Smith Training Site, which has been a New York National Guard facility since 1888, is used for both weekend and annual training by New York National Guard units as well as other state’s National Guards and Reserve units.



Camp Smith also serves as a base of operations when the New York National Guard is responding to emergencies in the Hudson Valley and downstate New York regions.



The four prime contractors for the project are Vinco Builders LLC of Mahopac; Hudson Valley Electrical Construction Management, Inc of Milton; and S&O Construction Services, Inc., based in Pleasant Valley.