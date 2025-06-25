NMRLC Welcomes Command’s First Ombudsman

Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, welcomed...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, welcomed an NMRLC spouse who successfully complete the Navy mandated 11 module Ombudsman Basic Training course on June 12. Mrs. Rachel Wilkinson, wife of Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Wilkinson of NMRLC’s Expeditionary Medical Logistics directorate, is NMRLC’s newly appointed Ombudsman. see less | View Image Page

Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, VA, welcomed an NMRLC spouse who successfully complete the Navy mandated 11 module Ombudsman Basic Training course on June 12.



Mrs. Rachel Wilkinson, wife of Lt. Cmdr. Jeremy Wilkinson of NMRLC’s Expeditionary Medical Logistics directorate, is NMRLC’s newly appointed Ombudsman.



Navy Command Ombudsman serves as a vital link between the command leadership and its families. Appointed by Capt. Christopher Barnes, NMRLC commanding officer, the Ombudsman is a trained volunteer, typically a spouse of a service member within that command, who acts as an official communication conduit. They are a dedicated resource for Navy families, providing information, support, and a connection to various services. While not part of the chain of command, the Ombudsman operates with the full confidence and endorsement of the commanding officer, ensuring that family needs and concerns are heard and addressed appropriately.



Wilkinson is a 2010 graduate of the University of Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. When asked why she decided to pursue the challenging task of becoming the command Ombudsman, she shared her thoughts on what it means to serve in the Navy and to serve the family members of command personnel.

“As a spouse, serving in the Navy means having a great adventure and watching a dearly loved husband grow, overcome obstacles, and become a leader. As an American, I am happy to support one of the people who serves to keep us safe,” she said. “My husband and I were married for a few years before he considered the Navy. When he started thinking about it, he came and asked my opinion. I had been waiting for him to think through career options, and so I was ready with a big “yes” when he asked my opinion. We are probably a little bit of a unique story in that we joined the Navy, as a family instead of the spouse marrying into an already established career.”



The primary role of a Navy Command Ombudsman is multifaceted, focusing on communication, resource referral, and family support. They disseminate official command information to families, often through newsletters, social media, or direct contact, ensuring that crucial updates regarding command events or emergency procedures reach those who need them.



Conversely, Ombudsmen serve as an advocate for families, relaying concerns or issues to the command leadership while maintaining confidentiality. They are not counselors or therapists but are experts in connecting families with the right resources, whether it’s financial assistance, medical support, counseling services, or local community programs.



“The reason I decided to fill the position of Ombudsman was I recently thought of comments from Jordan Peterson, a Canadian clinical psychologist and author known for his public commentary on psychology, philosophy, religion, and politics. He talked about the importance of taking up responsibility in the world, and I felt bad because the responsibilities I could think of were not possible in an active-duty military family. When I heard about the Ombudsman, I realized it was a way I could take responsibility for a need in a way that fit the life I live now,” Wilkinson explained.



Being familiar with many aspects of Navy life, even though she isn’t from a military family, may have also contributed to her desire to serve.

“My family moved a lot when I was young for my dad’s work. I believe that moving when I was young prepared me for life as Navy Spouse,” she said. “I learned to be rooted in people, not places. I have often found that when I reflect on a past duty station, I remember the people there and the way the relationships felt, whether good or bad.”



For Navy family members, the Ombudsman can provide invaluable assistance in navigating the unique challenges of military life. They can be a critical source of information and emotional support, connecting them with services like Fleet and Family Support Center programs. In times of crisis, such as natural disasters, family emergencies, or unexpected events, Ombudsmen act swiftly to disseminate information, confirm safety, and link families with immediate aid. Their knowledge of military protocols and available resources makes them an essential guide, helping families find solutions to a wide range of issues.



“I think my time as a Navy spouse has refined me. I was kind of a ‘Nervous Nelly’ in my own head, but overtime, I learned to control myself, my reactions, and what little of my circumstances I could, and that helped me feel calmer. I am proud to say that I actually like myself. I see my flaws, of which there are many, but I also enjoy who I’ve become,” she explained.



Engaging with the Navy Command Ombudsman is highly important for Navy family members for several reasons. It ensures they stay informed about command-specific news, policy changes, and important events that directly impact their lives. Secondly, establishing a relationship with the Ombudsman provides a confidential and trusted avenue to express concerns, ask questions, or seek assistance, especially when direct communication with the command might feel overwhelming or unclear.

Wilkinson is excited to become NMRLC’s Ombudsman and wanted to greet command personnel with a few words directly to all readers.



“I would like to say a big “Hey!” to all the NMRLC families around the world! In the few months my husband has been with NMRLC, I have realized that we are a command with a relatively large geographic footprint and a really interesting mission,” she stated. “My goal as your Ombudsman is to be a reference for your family members as necessary, and to be a resource to help individuals help themselves. I will also serve as a point of contact between Navy families and the TRIAD to identify trends that need to be addressed. In Navy Life, we sometimes face dilemmas where a second set of eyes on the problem will help. I can be that second set of eyes for families.”



An active relationship with the Ombudsman strengthens the overall command family readiness, fostering a more resilient and connected community that can better support its service members and navigate the complexities of military service together.