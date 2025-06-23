USAG Rheinland-Pfalz real property planning prepares for Army growth, modernization

Photo By Jennifer Whitaker | SEMBACH, Germany – Leaders, stakeholders and mission partners from across U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Whitaker | SEMBACH, Germany – Leaders, stakeholders and mission partners from across U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Installation Management Command-Europe, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 68th Medical Command and the 86th Airlift Wing met June 25 to discuss the garrison’s future real property plans at the Fiscal Year 2025 Real Property Planning Board (RPPB). The RPPB acts as the garrison’s city planning council to guide the Directorate of Public Works as it develops and manages all the building and infrastructure projects for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ 26 geographically separated sites see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – Leaders, stakeholders and mission partners from across U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, Installation Management Command-Europe, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, 68th Medical Command and the 86th Airlift Wing met June 24 to discuss the garrison’s future real property plans at the Fiscal Year 2025 Real Property Planning Board (RPPB).



The RPPB acts as the garrison’s city planning council to guide the Directorate of Public Works as it develops and manages all the building and infrastructure projects for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’ 26 geographically separated sites. The RPPB is the final approval authority for all real property actions the garrison undertakes, from future construction projects, renovations and housing upgrades to energy investments, building site approvals and demolition.



“The Army is transforming NOW, which will change how we prioritize things here in (the European) theater,” said Maj. Gen. Ronald R. Ragin, 21st TSC commanding general. “We’ve got to stay flexible and look for opportunities for creative and joint solutions.”



The board will prioritize projects from the garrison’s Facility Investment Plan (FIP) for FY 2027-36 based on guidance from senior commanders at higher headquarters.



During the meeting, the team presented planned FIP projects so leaders have the data they need to make decisions. The list included deployment staging areas and equipment storage facilities to support the garrison’s power projection mission, housing and barracks renovations to improve quality of life for soldiers and families, road and parking lot maintenance and projects to enable the mission of special operations forces (SOF) units moving to Baumholder later this year.



The Federal government is operating under a continuing resolution, which means budgets are tight and resources are uncertain for ongoing projects, requiring out-of-the-box solutions.

Despite funding cuts in FY 2025, the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DPW team was able to fund critical SOF barracks projects through $54.5 Million in European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) funds, which are set aside to support the Army’s rotational forces in Europe, according to Travis Monson, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz DPW deputy director.



Monson said that the garrison also garnered more than $560,000 in Resilient Energy Funding for Readiness and Modernization (REFoRM) funds that can be applied to housing improvements, quality of life efforts and morale, welfare and recreation projects. REFoRM funds are calculated based on the garrison’s outstanding energy conservation efforts.

Senior leaders will prioritize and make funding decisions in the coming months.



“There are some challenges out there, but progress continues, even in uncertainty,” said Tommy R. Mize, IMCOM-E director.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure our total force community, enabling power projection for the European and African theaters.