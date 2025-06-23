Sailor Keeps Camp Lemonnier’s Galley Mission-Ready

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class JEROME FJELD | Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jainai Kranwinkle, a native of Harlem, New York City,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class JEROME FJELD | Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jainai Kranwinkle, a native of Harlem, New York City, serves as the cash collection agent for the galley at Camp Lemonnier. In an environment where mission readiness depends on consistent support services, the galley is essential to daily operations, providing meals to thousands of service members every day. Kranwinkle plays a key role in keeping that mission on track. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 36 local tenant commands. see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Jun. 25, 2025) — Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Jainai Kranwinkle, a native of Harlem, New York City, serves as the cash collection agent for the galley at Camp Lemonnier. In an environment where mission readiness depends on consistent support services, the galley is essential to daily operations, providing meals to thousands of service members every day. Kranwinkle plays a key role in keeping that mission on track.



“Kranwinkle is the backbone of the galley,” said Culinary Specialist Submarine Chief Lewis Langford, her leading chief petty officer.



“She’s doing the job of at least four people and she does it all without compromising quality,” Langford said. “As the cash collection agent, she manages financial operations for Camp Lemonnier, handling hundreds of thousands of dollars.”



Kranwinkle's impact spans across base operations. She manages incoming deliveries, verifies shipments, resolves supplier errors and maintains inventory. Beyond this, she processes payments for all food service transactions and leads food transport operations, escorting trucks across the flight line to receive up to 50 pallets of fresh food from incoming flights twice a week, an operation valued at approximately $2.5 million monthly.



“It’s a lot of moving parts, and I know the importance of getting it right. If I don’t, people don’t eat,” said Kranwinkle. “That alone keeps me motivated.”



But her drive doesn’t stop at being a logistics specialist. Kranwinkle has pushed herself well beyond her primary duties, taking on a list of collateral duties and volunteer roles. She completed the Marine Corps Corporals Course, earned a Blue Jacket of the Quarter award and became a certified Basic Life Support instructor. She also serves as a suicide prevention assistant and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response victim advocate, all while managing a galley inventory worth millions of dollars.



“Kranwinkle is constantly involved in the community, from volunteering to training and mentoring,” said Langford. “It’s rare to see someone take on so much responsibility and do it all well. She just picked up E-5. She absolutely earned it.”



Kranwinkle's commitment to service began before her Navy career. She served 17 years as a correctional officer for the New York City Department of Correction and currently holds the position of correctional captain. Wanting to challenge herself, she sought to open a new chapter in her life.



“I was ready for a change,” said Kranwinkle. “I had the opportunity to serve my country in a new way through the Navy, and I took it.”



Now two years into her Navy journey, Kranwinkle said what she values most is the personal growth she has achieved and the example she sets for others.



“I’ve had a bit more life experience than many junior sailors,” Kranwinkle said. “So I try to use that perspective to be a steady presence and someone people can turn to. My goal is to share what I’ve learned and help others navigate through challenges.”



She credits the support of her family back home for helping her provide mentorship, manage her demanding job and handle her many other responsibilities.

“My mom, Crystal, and my sister, Sirrel, have been a steady source of strength throughout my time in the Navy,” said Kranwinkle. “Without them, I wouldn’t be able to do what I do out here.”



Looking ahead, Kranwinkle is focused on the next step in her journey and has her sights set on advancement to E-6.



“There’s always more to learn, more to give,” added Kranwinkle. “You just have to step up.”



