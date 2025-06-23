USAG Rheinland-Pfalz forges strategic law enforcement partnership

Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Emergency...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Emergency Services Military Police hosted a contingent of 22 German Polizei officers at Sembach Kaserne June 23 to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two law enforcement agencies. Partnerships like this one reduce emergency response times and improve communication between emergency response teams so they are always ready to respond to any contingency or crisis. see less | View Image Page

SEMBACH, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Emergency Services Military Police hosted a contingent of 22 German Polizei officers at Sembach Kaserne June 23 to strengthen the longstanding partnership between the two law enforcement agencies.



The visit included a community brief, open discussion, lunch and a tour of the kaserne.



“This visit represents a significant step forward in strengthening our partnership with local law enforcement and we hope to see increased Polizei patrols on Sembach as a result,” said Dr. George Brown, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz Sembach site manager. “This visit was a resounding success, and we are confident it will lead to an even stronger relationship with our local Polizei partners.”



Partnerships like this one reduce emergency response times and improve communication between emergency response teams so they are always ready to respond to any contingency or crisis.



Sembach Kaserne, one of the garrison’s 26 sites, is a strategic U.S. Army operational hub. It hosts roughly 30 units, including five general officer, senior executive service and headquarters-level organizations, 10 colonel-led commands and six joint commands. Approximately 2,000 professionals work on the installation. Key mission partners include the 68th Theater Medical Command, 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, Medical Readiness Command, Department of Defense Educational Activity Europe, American Forces Network Europe Headquarters, Sembach Elementary School and U.S. Army Europe-Africa Vehicle Registration.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz advances the Department of Defense mission to achieve peace through strength as we serve, support and secure the total force community, enabling power projection for the European Theater.