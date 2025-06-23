Airmen, Guardsmen and Marines train in HAZMAT response

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan –The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, U.S. Air National Guardsmen and U.S. Marines conducted joint hazardous waste and emergency response training at Kadena Air Base, Japan, June 18, 2025, to practice mitigation techniques for hazardous material emergencies.



The training included five distinct stations; each designed with specific objectives to enhance teamwork and emergency response skills. Participants collaborated to set up a hazardous material decontamination tent, identified simulated leaks in chlorine cylinders, and practiced appropriate response protocols for various chemical hazard scenarios.



“Being in the HAZMAT suit can make it hard to communicate. Sometimes it can get really foggy, and you literally can't see," said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Warren Tony, 18th CES emergency management journeyman. “Communication and staying calm are the most important factors in scenarios like this.”



Simulated chemical scenarios are essential for preparing military members to respond effectively to real-world incidents where every second counts. By placing teams in high-pressure environments, these exercises reinforce the importance of effective teamwork and coordination.



To test both readiness and rapid response capabilities, the training brought together emergency management personnel, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, and the Kadena Fire Department for a unified, hands-on response effort.



“Joint training provides an opportunity for professionals from each unit to share their expertise and demonstrate the unique capabilities their teams contribute to the mission,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Triston Ingwerson, 18th CES training journeyman. “Working together allows our shops to create continuity and familiarization of personnel and resources available during emergencies.”



Readiness is essential to generating credible deterrence in an increasingly complex and highly demanding security environment. The 18th Wing trains to validate shared responsibilities, tactics and systems that enable units to operate together seamlessly in the event of a real-world scenario

