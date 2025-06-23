403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Jeffrey Young - Army Field Support Battalion-Korea

Courtesy Photo | Jeffery Young and family at the Geoje Jungle Dome & Botanical Garden, in Geoje, South...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jeffery Young and family at the Geoje Jungle Dome & Botanical Garden, in Geoje, South Korea. see less | View Image Page

Mr. Jeffrey Young exemplifies unwavering commitment to the battalion's mission by accepting every challenge with a proactive and can-do spirit, completing each task ahead of schedule while providing regular, clear leadership updates. His actions consistently align with the commander's vision to enhance the Army Field Support Battalion-Korea as a premier organization. Recently, Mr. Young spearheaded technical upgrades to the battalion's operations center, conference room, and SharePoint, significantly advancing the battalion’s command-and-control capabilities.

Hometown:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?

Three years and seven months.

What other positions have you held with the U.S. Military?

I have no military service, but my career with the Department of Defense started in 1997, when I participated in a Science, Technical, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) summer hire program with the U.S. Navy. I did another internship with the Navy in 1999, then joined Naval Surface Warfare Center – Philadelphia Division in 2002 as an embedded contractor doing software development. I finally joined civil service in January 2007 as a network engineer. Just prior to employment with the Army and joining AFSBn-Korea, I was the lead systems engineer for networks on the USS San Antonio class amphibious warships, providing program management for Hull, Mechanical & Electrical (HM&E) and Command, Control, Communication, Computers & Intelligence (C4I) networks on 11 in-service and three new construction ships with an annual operating budget between $25-30 million.

How long have you been in this position?

Three years and seven months. This is my first position with the Army. When I first got here, I was still “Go Navy … Beat Army” but my allegiance may be shifting …

Tell us about your job and what you do:

As the Chief of the Information Management (S6) Section for AFSBn-Korea, I serve as principal advisor to the battalion commander for all automation, telecommunications, and information technology for the unit in both garrison and deployed environments. I provide technical expertise and policy guidance to leadership, staff, and customers. I also provide technical planning guidance and administrative direction to the S6 staff (one Department of the Army civilian & three Korean Nationals), Logistics Readiness Center-North information management officer’s team (two Korean Nationals), and contractor personnel (five direct-support IT contractors) engaged in information systems deployment, integration, implementation, operation, and maintenance.

What other duties are you responsible for?

I also manage and provide oversight for the Command's Cyber Security Program, and I am appointed as the battalion’s information systems security manager. Additionally, I am a trained and appointed contracting officer’s representative and serve as the alternate COR for the brigade’s information technology services contract. I am currently training to be a Unit Public Affairs Representative and will start this duty next fiscal year.

What are some of your accomplishments while at AFSBn-Korea?

The accomplishment I am most proud of is unifying the S6 staff. When I first arrived in this position, there was an obvious chasm between the Korean National staff and the US staff – it was like I had two separate teams. Through re-alignment of duties, team-building activities, building an environment of trust, and quite frankly, some personnel changes, we were able to restore trust and cooperation on the team, and we are now firing on all cylinders. The synergy is awesome, and the team trusts and depends on one another. Speaking of the team, all the credit for our accomplishments really goes to them – I am just the guy up front waving the baton and they’re the orchestra making the beautiful music. That said, in my time here we have implemented two major operating system upgrades, automated many internal processes, established a quarterly cyber security stand-down program, implemented credit card payments systems in the Warrior Restaurants, and many more.

What is the best thing about being a part of the Anvil Battalion?

There are so many it’s hard to identify which is the best. Throughout my career, my work has always directly supported the Warfighter, which is extremely important to me. In the Navy, it was fielding ship control systems which allowed the Sailors to work more efficiently and make better, more informed decisions. However, after we delivered the system, our involvement was significantly reduced. Here at the AFSBn-Korea, it’s a bit different. I get to work with Soldiers every day, and my work supports both Soldiers and their families, which is awesome. Additionally, our mission supports both the garrison and the 2nd Infantry Division, which is super cool – I really feel our work makes a difference. But the best thing is probably the people in the battalion – I get to work with great people – DA civilians, Korean Nationals, and military – who are all focused on the same thing: giving our all to support the Warfighter and their families. The passion, dedication, and work ethic of our Korean Nationals is astonishing, and I am truly honored to work alongside them. I’ve also been blessed to work under some fantastic leadership in my time here. I’ve learned so much from past commanders and our current leadership. I also love how the leadership strives to make us feel like one team – even allowing the civilians to do things usually limited to soldiers. I have even taken the Army Combat Fitness Test twice as part of the Commander's Fitness Incentive Program, and LTC Thompson (battalion commander) has other events and activities planned which I'm super stoked for.

What is the best thing about serving in Korea?

Well, this one is easy: Everything! Serving overseas and being close "to the fight" adds to the feeling that our work really matters. There is also U.S. Army Garrison-Humphreys – this post is awesome and has everything an American family could need. But the best part of serving in Korea is being in Korea. My wife is Korean American and most of her family is still here, so our sons get to experience the other half of their culture and spend time with extended family. We also love to travel to many beautiful places on the peninsula and absorb all the history, culture, and activities Korea has to offer. For as small as this country is, you can never run out of things to do. And of course, there’s the food … Korean food is amazing and its even better here in Korea!

What do you like to do in your free time?

Taking advantage of Army Community Service’s Civilian Fitness & Health Participation Program. I was able to lose about 70 pounds since joining AFSBn-Korea and now I love to exercise and improve my physical fitness. I plan to do a HYROX race (an 8K fitness race which compromised of running and functional fitness exercises) this year, so I'm preparing for that. Of course, I love to spend most of my free time with my wife and two sons, and we love to travel and experience all Korea has to offer. Being in Korea has also allowed us to travel to other countries including Vietnam, Indonesia (Bali), and Japan. Last year, I completed a Spartan Obstacle Course Race on the side of Mt. Fuji and then hiked to the summit two days later. We would likely not have been able to travel to these locations if we weren’t here. When not travelling or out eating at some good Korean restaurant, I like to read, listen to music, and of course, what computer geek doesn’t like to play video games?

Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share (what is something people might not know about you)?

As a computer guy and desk jockey, lots of people don’t know that I love to work with my hands and am an avid outdoorsman. I love to hunt, fish, camp, hike, and enjoy orienteering. I also love to wrench on old machines – from antique John Deere tractors to classic cars & trucks, diesel pickups, and motorcycles. I know how to weld, using both Metal Inert Gas (MIG) and Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) methods. I’ve owned two Harley Davidsons, and I have a 1978 Shovelhead chopper project in progress waiting for me when I rotate back to the United States. I also love home improvement – I’ve completed many projects on my house myself, including an entire basement remodel.