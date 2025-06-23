Pacific Partnership 2025 Concludes Successful Mission in Virac, Philippines

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | VIRAC, Philippines (June 5, 2025) – Hawaii National Guardsmen and personnel from the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | VIRAC, Philippines (June 5, 2025) – Hawaii National Guardsmen and personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines instruct local emergency responders and civilian authorities on how to perform a controlled descent in Virac, Philippines, June 5, 2025. This effort is part of a two-week urban rescue training exercise supporting the humanitarian assistance and disaster response objectives of Pacific Partnership 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings) see less | View Image Page

VIRAC, CATANDUANES, Philippines (June 12, 2025) — Pacific Partnership 2025 successfully concluded its mission in Virac, Philippines, marking the end of a series of intensive training exercises and collaborative engagements aimed at strengthening disaster response capabilities and fostering lasting partnerships, June 12, 2025.



Over the past two weeks, members of the Hawaii National Guard, the Center for Excellence-Disaster Management, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) worked alongside local emergency responders and civilian authorities, focusing on urban search and rescue (USAR), Incident Command System (ICS) training, and a disaster management workshop. These activities were designed to enhance technical skills, exercise coordination frameworks, and support community-based resilience initiatives, ultimately increasing natural disaster preparedness in Virac and the greater Catanduanes province.



"Catanduanes is frequently hit by typhoons year-round and the people here have learned to adapt in their own ways; they can still smile and laugh right after their properties were damaged by storm," said Armed Forces of the Philippines Air Force Lt. Col. Gil L Andal, the AFP Officer in Charge. "The AFP, as a regular partner, is committed to continually improving the synergy in disaster response mechanisms in vulnerable communities to foster resilience built with strong capabilities"



The ICS and disaster management workshops, modelled after the U.S. National Incident Management System (NIMS), provided a standardized framework for incident management, improving disaster preparedness and response capabilities. The Hawaii National Guard and AFP's USAR component focused on lifesaving operations in challenging environments, including hands-on training in simulated collapsed structure rescue, shoring and stabilization techniques, and rubble pile operations.



"The success of Pacific Partnership in Virac is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Philippine partners," said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Robert Reyes, the officer in charge for the Philippines mission stop. "Their commitment to enhancing disaster resilience is truly inspiring. We are deeply grateful for their warm hospitality, collaborative spirit, and unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of their community. The bonds forged here will undoubtedly strengthen our shared ability to respond effectively to future challenges."



Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



For updates and multimedia from Pacific Partnership 2025, follow #PacificPartnership, #PP25, and #PacificPartnership25 on social media or visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificPartnership