Hawaii Guardsman Returns to the Philippines with Pacific Partnership

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | Virac, Philippines (June 3, 2025) – Hawaii National Guard Spc. Elvis Salinas and...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Jennings | Virac, Philippines (June 3, 2025) – Hawaii National Guard Spc. Elvis Salinas and personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines Disaster Response Unit instruct local emergency responders and civilian authorities on knot-tying techniques used in rappelling during a training session in Virac, Philippines, June 3, 2025. This effort is part of a two-week urban rescue training exercise supporting the humanitarian assistance and disaster response objectives of Pacific Partnership 2025. Now in its 21st iteration, Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Jennings) see less | View Image Page

VIRAC, Philippines (June 12, 2025) — The tropical heat of Virac felt familiar to Hawaii Army National Guard Spc. Elvis Lorenz T. Salinas. This wasn't a vacation, however. As a 12B Combat Engineer with the Hawaii Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High-Yield Explosives Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) Search and Extraction team, Salinas was participating in Pacific Partnership, a multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission.



Born in Manila, Salinas immigrated to Hawaii in 2015 and joined the Guard to serve his new home while staying connected to his roots. The mission to the Philippines was deeply personal.

"It feels like coming full circle," Salinas explained. "I left for better opportunities, and now I get to come back and support local communities. It’s very humbling."



Salinas’s Filipino heritage proved invaluable. Speaking the language and understanding the culture allowed him to easily communicate with local firefighters, Armed Forces of the Philippines service members, and volunteers.



"My heritage allows me to connect with people on a deeper level,” said Salinas. “I speak the language, I understand the culture, and I know how important family and community are here. It has helped build trust quickly, and I think it reminds both sides that we’re all working together as partners."



The Hawaii National Guard team provided training in structural collapse, confined space rescue, and disaster preparedness, working side-by-side with local responders.



Salinas was impressed by the professionalism of the Philippine military. "We talked stories with each other, shared meals ... It reminded me that what we do affects real people and real lives.”



"I never imagined I’d have the chance to return in this capacity," Salinas reflected. He hopes the local community gains tools for future disaster response. "To my family and all Filipinos, I thank you for your strength, resilience, and warm hearts. I’m proud to represent our people here, and I promise to continue serving with honor and compassion. Mabuhay kayo!"



Now in its 21st iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific.



For updates and multimedia from Pacific Partnership 2025, follow #PacificPartnership, #PP25, and #PacificPartnership25 on social media or visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/PacificPartnership