51st MDG Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Amanda Siangco, incoming 51st Medical Group commander, renders her first salute during a Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24, 2025. Siangco will provide leadership and direction to 454 personnel across three squadrons in the Air Force's most forward-deployed permanently based wing while providing ready, reliable care for several thousand individuals assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing, 7th Air Force, and 26 tenant units in peacetime and contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dustin Braaten)

The 51st Medical Group welcomed Colonel Amanda Siangco as their new commander during the Change of Command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 24.

Siangco brings a wealth of operational and clinical experience to her new role as previously she led the 96th Inpatient Operations Squadron at Eglin Air Force Base, overseeing 144 personnel at a 55-bed teaching hospital that supported 22 specialties and served over 123,000 beneficiaries, including 10,000 active-duty members. She has also held numerous nursing and leadership positions at various assignments to include Labor & Delivery, Critical Care, Critical Care Air Transport, and Nurse Anesthesia.

“I am humbled to be given the privilege to take command of the 51st Medical Group,” Robinson said. “We will protect, repair, and optimize the most complicated weapon system in the DOD arsenal: our Airmen. Together we will ensure that Mustangs are ready to Fight Tonight.”

Col. Mocha Robinson, 51st MDG’s outgoing commander, was awarded the Legion of Merit for her exceptionally meritorious conduct and outstanding leadership. During her tenure, she worked closely with the ROK to ensure strong partnerships with five top-tier trauma centers on the peninsula and the ROK Armed Forces Military Trauma Center. Additionally, she strengthened the medical readiness and ROK-U.S. alliance through joint CBRNE training, Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and combined field exercises between the 51st Medical Group and the ROK Armed Forces Trauma Center.

During her final remarks, Robinson expressed her confidence that the group is in capable hands under Siangco’s leadership.

“In the time we spent together these past two weeks, it is evident that you’re bringing the right kind of leadership and expertise to lead our medics,” Robinson said. “I am confident that you will continue the tradition of excellence providing world-class medical care for all of us.”

The 51st MDG operates one of the most strategically vital medical treatment facilities in PACAF, focused on maintaining readiness to fight tonight in defense of the Korean Peninsula. Siangco will provide leadership and direction to 454 personnel across three squadrons in the Air Force’s most forward-deployed permanently based fighter wing while providing ready, reliable care for several thousand individuals assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing, 7th Air Force, and 26 tenant units in peacetime and contingency operations.