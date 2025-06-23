Bridging Cultures: U.S. and Malaysian Service Members Celebrate Unity Through Culinary Experience

Photo By Maj. Jeremy Warner | Service members from the U.S. and Malaysian Armed Services pose for a group photo at...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Jeremy Warner | Service members from the U.S. and Malaysian Armed Services pose for a group photo at Bersama Warrior 2025, June 24th, 2025. Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness, improving interoperability, and strengthening the relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and United States Military. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Samuel DeRobertis) see less | View Image Page

In the midst of the ongoing Bersama Warrior 25 exercise, service members from the United States and Malaysian armed forces gathered in Kuantan, Malaysia for a special evening of culinary exchange, celebrating friendship, heritage, and shared service.



As the exercise is in its peak and planning efforts are deepening, the opportunity was sought after to enjoy some camaraderie within the team. The event, held at a nearby Malaysian restaurant, brought together service members in uniform for a night of local cuisine, storytelling, and cross-cultural appreciation. The dinner was part of a broader initiative to strengthen military-to-military ties and promote partnership in defense cooperation.



“This dinner meant a lot for us Malaysians as it shows support and minimizes the barrier between our countries.” said Maj. Suzenna Binti Idrus with the Royal Malaysian Air Force. “It was very beneficial to talk some about work, but also our families and other life events”.



Cultural immersion experiences are a fundamental objective of exercises like Bersama Warrior as they build connection moments and the foundation for stronger partnership. On this 11th iteration, the dinner marks a strong emphasis on people-to-people engagement in military diplomacy. It also highlights the increasing role of women in defense leadership and peacebuilding efforts across the Asia-Pacific region.



“Bersama Warrior 2025 is more than just a bilateral training exercise – it’s a powerful example of unity, collaboration, and shared values between the United States and Malaysia.” said Lt. Col. Ashley Coffey, a participant from the Washington Army National Guard.

Coffey, in her ## iteration played a critical role in the planning, operations, and leadership during this year’s Bersama Warrior, working directly with her Malaysian counterparts. First time participant in Bersama Warrior, U.S. Air Force Maj. Lauren Manard, 194th Wing, Washington Air National Guard shared the sentiment.



“This is such a great opportunity to gather and get to really know our Malaysian counterparts outside of the structure of the exercise,” said Manard.



As Bersama Warrior 2025 drew to a close, these bonds forged between Malaysian and U.S. participants stand as a powerful testament to the strength of cultural exchange and partnership. Through shared experiences, mutual respect, and a commitment to collaboration, these women not only enhanced their military interoperability but also deepened their understanding of one another’s cultures. Their unity and camaraderie reflect the broader goals of the exercise—building lasting partnerships that transcend borders and celebrate diversity.