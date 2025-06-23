El Paso commemorates Army’s 250th Birthday, Fort Bliss with Proclamation

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Mayor Renard U. Johnson, and the members of the El Paso City Council issued a formal proclamation at city hall downtown on Tuesday, June 24, commemorating the 250th birthday of the United States Army and recognizing the service of soldiers from all components, the Regular Army, the Army National Guard, and Army Reserves.



The proclamation, read by El Paso District Four Representative Cynthia Boyar Trejo, highlighted the history of the U.S. Army from its founding on June 14, 1775, the impact the U.S. Army has played in the founding of the nation and its continued readiness in service to the people of the United States of America.



Beyond celebrating the U.S. Army’s birthday, the proclamation reinforced the close ties between Fort Bliss and City of El Paso. It emphasized the service and the sacrifices of El Pasoans who answered the call to serve in the U.S. Army and the other branches of the nation’s military. The proclamation concluded with a heartfelt expression of “appreciation on behalf of the people of El Paso to the United States Army and the dedicated soldiers who have served in it over the 250 years it has been in existence.”



Brig. Gen. Rory A. Crooks, Deputy Commanding General of Operations of the 1st Armored Division, representing Fort Bliss during the proclamation, delivered remarks that reinforced the importance of the relationship between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community. "The antidote in times of uncertainty and instability is community and we definitely see ourselves as part of this community in so many ways,” said Crooks. “The investment that the Army has made in El Paso over the years has been extremely important and we are so proud to be a part of it."



Mayor Johnson concluded the event with personal remarks that reciprocated the sentiments expressed by Brig. Gen. Crooks. “Many of the people stationed here at Fort Bliss have become a part of the El Paso fabric,” said Johnson. “We want to thank you for your service, for your sacrifice and most importantly thank you for your friendship and being a true partner for the City of El Paso. We are truly blessed to have you."



The relationship between Fort Bliss and the El Paso community goes back to the installation’s founding in 1849, when the U.S Army established the first permanent garrison called “The Post Opposite El Paso,” due to the fort being located across the Rio Grande from El Paso del Norte, present day Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Now one the of the largest military installations in the U.S., Fort Bliss is home to the 1st Armored Division and various tenant units that play critical roles in national defense.



The large military presence that Fort Bliss supports serves as a foundational part of the El Paso economy, providing jobs for the local population and bringing money into local business. The installation contributes more than just economic benefits to the city. Fort Bliss also inspires a strong sense of patriotism and civic unity among the people of El Paso, with so many having direct personal ties to the military through either their own service or the service of family members.



The presence at the proclamation of Capt. Kristin Alegado, the El Paso Company Commander for U.S. Army Recruiting, symbolized this intimate connection between Fort Bliss and the people of El Paso. The fact that the people of El Paso have a proud history of military service and continually choose to answer the call to serve makes them an integral part of the Army’s 250th birthday, which is being celebrated nationwide.



Ultimately, the City of El Paso’s proclamation honoring the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday serves as a reminder of the integrated history of the U.S. Army and the local communities that surround military installations across the nation and around the world.

