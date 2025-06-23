Wings of Hope: A Special Pilot Experience for Two Young Cancer Fighters at the 175th Wing

Photo By Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue | Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Jacob Kosubinsky (left), a crew chief...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue | Maryland Air National Guard Senior Airman Jacob Kosubinsky (left), a crew chief assigned to the 175th Maintenance Squadron, salutes on the fligh tline with Maverick Bell (right) at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, Maryland, June 7, 2025. Bell and his family attended "Pilot For a Day," facilitated by the Gold in Fight Foundation, which invites children and families from the local community who have catastrophic illnesses to spend the day with pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Staff Sgt. Laura Virtue) see less | View Image Page

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. - The Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron hosted two children as honorary pilots as part of the Pilot for a Day program at Warfield Air National Guard Base at Martin State Airport, June 7, 2025.



The Pilot for a Day program, facilitated by the Gold in Fight Foundation, invites children and families from the local community who have catastrophic illnesses to receive their own flight gear and have the chance to spend the day with pilots. The two children honored were Maverick Bell and Elena LeMoine.



“Spending the day with these amazing kids and their families, seeing the smiles on their faces and the excitement in their eyes is something I will forever look back on,” said Maryland Air National Guard Capt. Carson Miller, an A-10C Thunderbolt ll pilot assigned to the 104th Fighter Squadron.



Miller, as well as Maryland Air National Guard Lt. Col. Daniel Griffin, another pilot for the squadron, conducted the event for the families to enjoy throughout the day, while also being supported by members of the 175th Maintenance Squadron and 175th Operations Support Squadron.



“It was an amazing day, with amazing people and amazing hearts,” said Angelina Broseker, Maverick’s mother. “We thank you and will forever remember this day!”



Maverick, age five, an energetic older brother, pre-k student, and multi-sport athlete, was diagnosed with Embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma (EMRS) in 2023. He and his family have endured countless hospital visits consisting of biopsies, CAT scans, MRIs, X Rays, a spinal tap and more, contributing toward an unimaginable journey battling childhood cancer.



“Maverick’s resilience and determination gave him the name of ‘Mighty Maverick,’ that was well known around the hospital hallways anywhere he visited,” said Broseker. “This real-life superhero put a smile on everyone’s face and remained the heartfelt kid he always was prior.”



In October of 2024, Maverick completed his chemo treatments and is now approaching nine months cancer free.



"I think it's amazing that you guys gave your time today and everyone was so kind and generous,” said Nga LeMoine, Elena’s mother. “This is a memory they will never forget."



Elena, age 10, was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer, when she was just four years old. She has experienced 14 rounds of chemotherapy, multiple surgeries and at least 10 rounds of radiation therapy at Johns Hopkins Children's Center, and has also participated in experimental progressive treatment options with other centers.



After a long journey, Elena reached her five year anniversary of being marked with no evidence of disease.



After a big and exciting day with the chance to dawn their own flight suits and hang out on the flight line, the kids favorite parts were meeting the pilots and testing out the A-10 flight simulator, which gave them the chance to truly be a pilot for a day.



“This was without a doubt the most meaningful day of my career and being able to support these kids and the foundation is something I will always cherish,” said Miller. “Elena and Maverick are fighters, and I know the strength of them and their families have inspired every person in the squadron.”